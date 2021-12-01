Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Houston Concert Watch 12/1: The Suffers, Lecrae and More

December 1, 2021 4:00AM

Kam Franklin onstage with the Houston Symphony in 2017
Kam Franklin onstage with the Houston Symphony in 2017 Photo by Marshall Heins II
December is here, Houston! I hope you’re enjoying the weather and getting as much time outside as you can. My tree isn’t up yet, but I’m hoping it will be by the end of today, because all my neighbors are already in the Christmas spirit and I’m feeling a bit shamed. Hope to see you all at some of the shows listed below.
The Suffers
Bayou Music Center – 12.02
For much of the past year and a half, The Suffers were unable to physically share space. That’s a big issue for a band with more than half a dozen members. Fortunately, fans of one of Houston’s most beloved soul/funk/R&B outfits won’t have to live stream Kam Franklin’s soulful vocals any longer, because The Suffers are performing tonight at Bayou Music Center. Co-headlined by Tank and the Bangas, tonight’s show will feature special guests including Paul Wall and Big Freedia. Don’t miss it.
Lecrae
Arena Theatre – 12.02
Lecrae will be the first to admit that his life has been messy. Since 2004, the Houston native has released 10 albums chronicling his journey, his struggles and his triumphs. Religious music oftentimes suffers from sounding insincere, but Lecrae is nothing if not genuine. And in these trying time, who couldn’t use some uplifting hip hop in their life? Fans can catch Lecrae’s performance at Arena Theatre tonight.
August Burns Red
House Of Blues – 12.05
Metalcore pioneers August Burns Red celebrated the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album earlier this year with a live-streamed performance of the entire record. The Pennsylvania rockers also re-recorded Leveler with alternate tunings, new solos and guest appearances. And now that live music is back, the Pennsylvania quintet has returned to the road. Fans of the Grammy-nominated rockers can see them in-person at House Of Blues on Sunday, supported by Fit For A King, Erra and Like Moths To Flames.
Karol G
Smart Financial Centre – 12.08
Since its release in March, Karol G’s KG0516 has been certified 11-times platinum by the Latin Recording Industry Association of America. Supported by lead single “Tusa” – which saw the Colombian reggaeton star collaborating with American rap icon Nicki Minaj – Karol G’s third studio album cemented the pop star’s standing in the music industry, where she’s paving her own path with a blend of trap, pop and Latin music. Originally scheduled for early November, Karol G’s performance at Smart Financial Centre has been moved to next week.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
Contact: Matthew Keever

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation