Houston Concert Watch 12/1: The Suffers, Lecrae and More

December is here, Houston! I hope you’re enjoying the weather and getting as much time outside as you can. My tree isn’t up yet, but I’m hoping it will be by the end of today, because all my neighbors are already in the Christmas spirit and I’m feeling a bit shamed. Hope to see you all at some of the shows listed below.For much of the past year and a half, The Suffers were unable to physically share space. That’s a big issue for a band with more than half a dozen members. Fortunately, fans of one of Houston’s most beloved soul/funk/R&B outfits won’t have to live stream Kam Franklin’s soulful vocals any longer, because The Suffers are performing tonight at Bayou Music Center. Co-headlined by Tank and the Bangas, tonight’s show will feature special guests including Paul Wall and Big Freedia. Don’t miss it.Lecrae will be the first to admit that his life has been messy. Since 2004, the Houston native has released 10 albums chronicling his journey, his struggles and his triumphs. Religious music oftentimes suffers from sounding insincere, but Lecrae is nothing if not genuine. And in these trying time, who couldn’t use some uplifting hip hop in their life? Fans can catch Lecrae’s performance at Arena Theatre tonight.Metalcore pioneers August Burns Red celebrated the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album earlier this year with a live-streamed performance of the entire record. The Pennsylvania rockers also re-recordedwith alternate tunings, new solos and guest appearances. And now that live music is back, the Pennsylvania quintet has returned to the road. Fans of the Grammy-nominated rockers can see them in-person at House Of Blues on Sunday, supported by Fit For A King, Erra and Like Moths To Flames.Since its release in March, Karol G’shas been certified 11-times platinum by the Latin Recording Industry Association of America. Supported by lead single “Tusa” – which saw the Colombian reggaeton star collaborating with American rap icon Nicki Minaj – Karol G’s third studio album cemented the pop star’s standing in the music industry, where she’s paving her own path with a blend of trap, pop and Latin music. Originally scheduled for early November, Karol G’s performance at Smart Financial Centre has been moved to next week.