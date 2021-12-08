Support Us

Houston Concert Watch 12/8: Dawes, Tobe Nwigwe and More

December 8, 2021 4:00AM

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Toyota Center in 2017
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Toyota Center in 2017 Photo by Eric Sauseda
December is here, and I’m due for my annual reminder that I would not survive anywhere that experiences a proper winter. The (relative) cold weather aside, there’s plenty worth leaving the house for, and I hope to see you all out there. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap this week.
GILT, Amygdala, Overo
Eighteen Ten Ojeman – 12.10
Formed in 2017, GILT flaunts a post-hardcore sensibility with emo aesthetics. Their tunes focus on mental health, body dysmorphia and gender dysphoria, and their latest release In Windows, Through Mirrors showcases everything the group does well. Supported by San Antonio’s Amygdala – a hardcore/extreme metal outfit – and Houston’s own Overo, GILT will perform at Eighteen Ten Ojeman on on Friday. If you’ve never been to the self-described “best dive bar in Spring Branch,” it should be quite a show.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Toyota Center – 12.12
Four-and-a-half years removed from founding member Paul O'Neill’s death, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Christmas-themed spectacle endures. Since the band's formation in the mid ‘90s, the Florida-based outfit has sold more than 10 million albums and just as many tickets. Celebrating 25 years of Christmas Eve And Other Stories, the iconic traveling rock opera will perform at Toyota Center this Sunday.
Dawes
Heights Theater – 12.12
For more than a decade now, Dawes has been a beloved staple of the folk-rock scene. With seven studio albums under their belt, the California quartet made a name for themselves via timeless balladry and sincere lyricism. On tour in support of last year’s Good Luck With Whatever – which was released when many venues were still closed because of the pandemic – Dawes will perform at the Heights Theater on Sunday.
Tobe Nwigwe
713 Music Hall – 12.12
Over the past few years, Tobe Nwigwe has become one of the hottest names in hip hop. Since 2016, the Houston native – whose American football career was cut short by Lisfranc ligament tear in 2009 – has gained a cult following on social media by releasing new music and a new video every week. He has since collaborated with the likes of PJ Morton, Paul Wall, Big KRIT and Royce Da 5’9”, among others. This Sunday, Nwigwe will bring The Monumental Tour to Houston’s newest music venue, 713 Music Hall. 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
