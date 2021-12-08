Houston Concert Watch 12/8: Dawes, Tobe Nwigwe and More

December is here, and I’m due for my annual reminder that I would not survive anywhere that experiences a proper winter. The (relative) cold weather aside, there’s plenty worth leaving the house for, and I hope to see you all out there. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap this week.Formed in 2017, GILT flaunts a post-hardcore sensibility with emo aesthetics. Their tunes focus on mental health, body dysmorphia and gender dysphoria, and their latest releaseshowcases everything the group does well. Supported by San Antonio’s Amygdala – a hardcore/extreme metal outfit – and Houston’s own Overo, GILT will perform at Eighteen Ten Ojeman on on Friday. If you’ve never been to the self-described “best dive bar in Spring Branch,” it should be quite a show.Four-and-a-half years removed from founding member Paul O'Neill’s death, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Christmas-themed spectacle endures. Since the band's formation in the mid ‘90s, the Florida-based outfit has sold more than 10 million albums and just as many tickets. Celebrating 25 years of, the iconic traveling rock opera will perform at Toyota Center this Sunday.For more than a decade now, Dawes has been a beloved staple of the folk-rock scene. With seven studio albums under their belt, the California quartet made a name for themselves via timeless balladry and sincere lyricism. On tour in support of last year’s– which was released when many venues were still closed because of the pandemic – Dawes will perform at the Heights Theater on Sunday.Over the past few years, Tobe Nwigwe has become one of the hottest names in hip hop. Since 2016, the Houston native – whose American football career was cut short by Lisfranc ligament tear in 2009 – has gained a cult following on social media by releasing new music and a new video every week. He has since collaborated with the likes of PJ Morton, Paul Wall, Big KRIT and Royce Da 5’9”, among others. This Sunday, Nwigwe will bring The Monumental Tour to Houston’s newest music venue, 713 Music Hall.