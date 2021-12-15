Houston Concert Watch 12/15: Midland, T.I. and More

That cold front was pretty short-lived, huh? Some weekend rain is expected to bring temperatures back down, but I’ll believe it when I see it. In the meantime, it’s perfect weather for getting outside (in the evenings). After your last-minute Christmas shopping, why not head to one of the shows below? Concert tickets make great presents, too.Robert Earl Keen has been a household name for the better part of 40 years now. Since 1984’s, the Houston native has been combining folk, bluegrass, country and Americana to create some of the Lone Star State’s best music. Keen brings “The Road To Christmas” Tour to House Of Blues on Thursday.Midland’s debut earned the Texas-based country rockers a few Grammy nominations, and their sophomore effort debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. Their sound has been likened to a polished Dwight Yoakam, which is unlikely to upset a trio whose name is an ode to one of the Kentucky native's songs. On tour in support of their latest release, Midland performs on Friday night at Houston’s newest music venue, 713 Music Hall.Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. – better known by his stage name T.I. – is rap royalty. Since 2001, the Georgia-born rapper has released 11 albums and won three Grammy Awards. But as they say, all good things come to an end, and the Atlanta native has implied that his next albumwill be his last. Before he hangs it all up, T.I. will perform at Arena Theatre on Saturday.In 2011, the Texas-based a cappella group Pentatonix landed a recording contract with Sony Music after winning NBC’s The Sing-Off. In the 10 years since, the quintet has released nine albums and won three Grammy Awards. The multi-platinum Arlington natives will bring The Evergreen Christmas Tour to Smart Financial Centre on Tuesday.