Houston Concert Watch 12/22: Beetle, To Whom It May and More

Merry Christmas, Houston. I hope you all unwrap something you’ve been wanting all year. Or, at the very least, get to hug a few loved ones. If you’re still haven’t finished your holiday shopping, might we suggest concert tickets?For the better part of two decades, Beetle has been a mainstay at the Continental Club. The award-winning quartet – which played its first show in 2002 – will be the first to admit that Beetle gigs haven’t always been as impressive as they are now. But humble beginnings gave way to one of Houston’s most beloved cover bands, and fans can watch the celebrated outfit perform at the Continental Club tomorrow night.John Evans is an award-winning producer, having delivered records for the likes of Jason James, Ashley Monical, Jesse Dayton and Emily Bell. But his talents don’t stop there, because Evans has also written more than 400 songs himself, oftentimes working with fellow native Texan Hayes Carll. This Thursday, fans can hear him sing “Polyester” in person at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck.Following the release of their debut albumin 2018, progressive hard rock trio To Whom It May began touring incessantly. The Galveston natives played alongside the likes of Nothing More, 10 Years and Candlebox, amassing fans around the nation along the way. Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group released the single “Sink” from their upcoming record. Supported by Saturate, Post Profit and Dimphonic, To Whom It May is scheduled to perform at Scout Bar on Thursday.Who doesn’t miss the ‘80s? Last year, Wonder Woman 1984 transported us back to the decade of decadence; Netflix’s smash hits “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” have capitalized on ‘80s nostalgia; and who isn’t excited to see “Top Gun: Maverick” whenever it’s finally released? All of which is to say that Molly And The Ringwalds – named for the iconic ‘80s-era star – are another opportunity for a trip down memory lane. The winners of the six consecutive Houston Press Music Awards for Best Cover Band, Molly And The Ringwalds will perform at Continental Club on Christmas Day.