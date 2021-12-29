Support Us

Houston Concert Watch 12/29: Los Skarnales, Deadmau5 and More

December 29, 2021 4:00AM

Deadmau5 at Bayou (then Revention) Music Center in 2019
Good afternoon, Houston. I hope you all got everything you wanted for Christmas. Ready for 2022? Regardless of your answer, it’s around the corner so get those resolutions in order. Unfortunately, Khruangbin's New Year's Eve performance at 713 Music Hall has been canceled, but there are still some shows worth seeing before this year is behind us. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.
Hadden Sayers
McGonigel’s Mucky Duck – 12.30
In 2012, I saw Hadden Sayers perform at Houston’s International Festival. The Texas native reminded me of a young Tom Waits – circa The Heart Of Saturday Night – and I loved every second of his performance. In the decade since, Sayers has released two full-length albums, most recently 2018’s Dopamine Machine, which showcases a playful side of the bluesy singer-songwriter. The man Billy Gibbon’s once referred to as “pretty much my hero” performs twice at the Mucky Duck on Thursday.
Los Skarnales
Heights Theater – 12.30
One of the most beloved and unique acts Houston has the pleasure to call its own, Los Skarnales have been a local treasure for the better part of 30 years. Despite quite a few lineup changes over the years, the Latin punk-rockers’ sound and passion have never wavered. Supported by Latin psych-rockers Money Chicha, the celebrated outfit will showcase its iconic swagger at the Heights Theater on Thursday.
Deadmau5
Clé – 12.30
Canadian producer and DJ Joel Zimmerman – better known by the moniker Deadmau5 – Is one of the most iconic acts in EDM. His Mickey Mouse-shaped helmet, inspired by a dead mouse found in his computer in his teens, is instantly recognizable. On tour in support of his latest EP, Hyperlandia, Deadmau5 will visit Clé this Thursday.
Beetle
Continental Club – 12.30
For the better part of two decades, Beetle has been a mainstay at the Continental Club. The award-winning quartet – which played its first show in 2002 – will be the first to admit that Beetle gigs haven’t always been as impressive as they are now. But humble beginnings gave way to one of Houston’s most beloved cover bands, and fans can watch the celebrated outfit perform at the Continental Club tomorrow night.
