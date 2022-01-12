Houston Concert Watch 1/12: Trampled By Turtles, Washed Out and More

We’re less than two weeks into 2022, and I’m already behind in my resolution to see more live music. But there’s always time to turn it around, and the recent announcement of RodeoHouston’s Star Entertainer Lineup should make for a pretty busy March. In the meantime, scroll down to see what’s on tap over the next week.Trampled By Turtles is renowned for its charming blend of folk, bluegrass and rock. Their last album – 2019’s– saw the Minnesota sextet reuniting after a short hiatus, and what resulted was one of the group’s best records. Supported by Deer Tick, the beloved bluegrass rockers will play at show tomorrow night at White Oak Music Hall.Ernest Weatherly Green, Jr. – the singer, songwriter and producer better known as Washed Out – is the godfather of chillwave, a subgenre loosely emulating 1980s electropop. He is known for reimagining old dance music, reworking it into something more suitable for a modern crowd. On tour in support of his fourth studio album, the Georgia native will visit Warehouse Live tomorrow night.Family Folk Revival’s last record marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Houston folk rockers. The band’s third album, which was intended to reflect the energy of FFR’s live performances, told the story of two characters named Pro and Con. Anyone unfamiliar with the local outfit can pick up a copy ofon Saturday night, when they play at the Heights Theater with Tony Kamel.For the better part of 20 years, Detroit’s Koffin Kats have been doing their part to keep psychobilly alive. Vic Victor’s bass-y vocals bring to mind Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy, while the band’s frenetic energy evokes the likes of Nekromantix. Supported by The Guillotines – a regional punk outfit – Koffin Kats are scheduled to perform at White Oak Music Hall next Tuesday.