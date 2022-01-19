Houston Concert Watch 1/19: Elton John, Samantha Fish and More

January is halfway over, Houston. I hope you’re making the most of 2022. Below, you’ll find a few options for some great live music to enjoy this week. Be sure to check the forecast before leaving for the show, because the next week’s forecast is all over the place.Elton John is bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour back to Houston this week, with two performances at Toyota Center on Friday and Saturday night. The iconic singer-songwriter last visited Houston in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic all but shuttered the live music industry. Fans of “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock” shouldn’t miss this chance to see the Rocket Man in concert, because it really might be his last.A self-proclaimed “ultimate new wave ‘80s show,” the Spazmatics aren’t just musicians; they’re entertainers. Their show will keep both your ears and eyes entertained as the Austin-based rockers dress up like geeky frat boys while performing hits by Run DMC, Poison and many more iconic acts. Their repertoire includes hits from the decade of greed. See them at Scout Bar this Friday.Folk, indie, noise, roots – The War On Drugs play it all. Formed in Philadelphia in 2005, the heartland rockers made a splash in 2014 with Lost In The Dream, which included the fan-favorite track “Red Eyes.” Since then, the band have released two studio albums, including last year’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which received rave reviews. On tour in support of their latest, The War On Drugs will visit White Oak Music Hall on Saturday.Samantha Fish grew up listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan and The Rolling Stones, rounding out the Gospel influence she got from her mother being an instructor at a local church. Before she was 21, Fish’s debut caught the attention of a talent agency; barely two years later, she had another record under her belt: Girls With Guitars, which was recorded with Cassie Taylor and Dani Wilde. Since then, the Kansas City native has released half a dozen solo records, racking up plenty of accolades and quite a bit of fanfare along the way. Supported by Django Knight, Fish will perform at the Heights Theater this Saturday.