Houston Concert Watch 1/26: P.O.D., WOMH Benefit Show and More

Where did January go? On the bright side, if this year seems to be getting away from you already, that means there’s probably some warm weather around the corner come February. In the meantime, bundle up and go enjoy some live music this week.In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, P.O.D. was a pioneering force in the nu metal genre. The San Diego rockers made a name for themselves by combining rap and metal with reggae influences, creating a sound that distinguished them from their nu metal peers. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Satellite, P.O.D. will perform at Warehouse Live on Friday, so break out your knee-high socks, checkered Vans and Dickies shorts. Supported by Nonpoint, Norma Jean and Living SacrificeCome one, come all to White Oak Music Hall’s bi-annual benefit show series. Another Run, El Lago, Space Kiddettes, Forever Miles, The Silver Seeds and Sergio Trevino will be performing as Black Sabbath, Portishead, Yazoo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Derek And The Dominos and Bruce Springsteen. Benefitting mental health services for the local music and arts scene, this concert at WOMH on Friday will be well worth the $10 admission.Less of a band and more of a (self-described) unconventional underground indie music collective, The Wheel Workers have been rocking about Texas for the last 20 years. The sextet boasts catchy, quirky and atmospheric tunes full of heart, and their latest singles “S.O.S.” and “Binary Codes” continue that tradition. Supported by Second Lovers and Mister Data, The Wheel Workers will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Saturday night.Best known for his time with Spirit in the early ‘70s, singer-songwriter Al Staehely is now an entertainment lawyer residing here in Houston. Lucky for us, that makes the Mucky Duck a short trek for the only person in the world to both provide legal services to Stevie Ray Vaughan and perform at Carnegie Hall. Fans can see him play with Brother John, Freddie Steady, Evelyn Rubio and Mike Rosenbaum at McGonigel’s on Tuesday night.