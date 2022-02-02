Houston Concert Watch 2/2: Tool, Faye Webster and More

February is already here folks, so I hope you’re making the most of 2022. I'm already behind on my reading, but now's as good a time as any to get things back on track. Keep scrolling to see some concerts worth considering this week. Hope to see you all out there.There’s an wealth of great blues music being made in Houston, and this week two local heavy hitters who are keeping that tradition alive will perform together. The Mighty Orq has been a staple of the scene for 20 years now, and Nathan Quick for more than a decade. Fans of blues, rock and roll, gravelly vocals and whiskey shouldn’t miss this double-header on Friday at the Continental Club.marked Tool’s first new music in 13 years. The iconic prog-rock outfit had been quiet since the release ofin 2006 and, given how long they kept fans waiting, disappointment seemed inevitable. And sure, hot-take reviews of the group’s latest release were underwhelming, but plenty of fans have come to appreciate it in the two years since it came out. Give it time, and the likes of "Pneuma" and "Invincible" will be considered some of their greatest songs. Tool brings its psychedelic show to Houston's Toyota Center this Friday.Since 2002, Nick Thomas has been crafting emotive rock as the front man of The Spill Canvas. His one-liners earned him accolades with emo kids early in the band’s career, but the South Dakota outfit's sound has since evolved into a more accessible version of alternative rock. Fear not though, Thomas' sharp tongue has endured. On tour in support of, their first release in almost a decade, The Spill Canvas will perform at Warehouse Live on Friday.Faye Webster’s fourth studio albumreceived rave reviews when it was released last year. The record showcases the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter’s ability to eschew genres, combining folk, R&B, country and alt-rock to create something genuinely unique. Her breathy vocals belie her sharp lyrics, making for an especially enjoyable listen. Supported by Kate Bollinger, Webster will perform at White Oak Muisc Hall on Saturday.