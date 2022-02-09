Houston Concert Watch 2/9: Caribou, Killswitch Engage and More

Over the next week, Houston might have its best weather of the year. Lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s? Yes, please. Which means, none of us can use the cold as an excuse to stay indoors. And given how much good live music there is to enjoy this week, you wouldn’t want to do that anyway. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap over the next week.Dan Snaith’s musical outings were originally released under the moniker Manitoba, but the Canadian composer eventually changed his stage name to Caribou after being threatened by a lawsuit. His music – an ethereal blend of electronica and techno – has resonated with listeners for more than two decades now, and local fans will finally get the chance to see him live. On tour in support of, Caribou will visit White Oak Music Hall tomorrow night.Brian Fallon – who rose to prominence as the front man of the bluesy, punk outfit The Gaslight Anthem – has been a solo artist since 2015, when his old band announced an indefinite hiatus. In the years since, the New Jersey native has released four solo albums – including last year’s– which showcase a softer, more folksy side of the “45” singer. On Sunday, Fallon will bring his acoustic guitar and soulful vocals to the Heights Theater.For more than 20 years now, Killswitch Engage has been a staple of the metalcore scene. Formed in Massachusetts, the iconic quintet helped herald in a new wave of heavy metal in the early 2000s, which saw the rise of the likes of As I Lay Dying, Gojira and Lamb Of God. On tour in support of their eighth studio album– which some fans have argued may be their best to date – Killswitch Engage visits House Of Blues on Monday.In 2012, Hadden Sayers perform at Houston’s International Festival. The Texas native reminded this concertgoer of a young Tom Waits – circa– and I loved every second of his performance. In the decade since, Sayers has released two full-length albums, most recently 2018’s, which showcases a playful side of the bluesy singer-songwriter. The man Billy Gibbon’s once referred to as “pretty much my hero” performs with Jared Mahone at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck on Tuesday.