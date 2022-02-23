Support Us

Houston Concert Watch 2/23: Ghost, Gladys Knight and More

February 23, 2022 4:30AM

Gladys Knight at Smart Financial Centre in 2019
Gladys Knight at Smart Financial Centre in 2019 Photo by Violeta Alvarez
I don’t know about you guys, but that first weekend without football was rough for me. Given the extra time that the off-season provides for those of us who spend hours watching games ever week, there’s more reason than ever to get out there and enjoy some live music. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap for the next week.
Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt
House Of Blues – 02.25
Queens native Action Bronson and Chicago’s Earl Sweatshirt are two of the most unique voices in the rap game. On tour in support of Only For Dolphins and Sick!, Mr. Baklava and Sly Tendencies are scheduled to perform at House Of Blues this Friday. Supported by The Alchemist and Boldy James, this is a must-see show for fans of indie hip hop.
Ghost, Volbeat
Smart Financial Centre – 02.25
A few years ago, Swedish singer-songwriter Tobias Forge was unmasked as the mastermind behind Ghost – the satanic rock outfit hellbent on upsetting fans of organized religion. But even now that his identity is known, Forge’s shtick remains wildly entertaining, as evidenced by the band’s latest offering Prequelle. Supported by Volbeat – a Danish outfit that seamlessly blends metal and rockabilly with stadium-worthy choruses – Ghost will perform at Smart Financial Centre this Friday.
Gladys Knight
Arena Theatre – 02.27
Gladys Knight made a name for herself in the 1950s and '60s with The Pips, releasing beloved hits like "Every Beat of My Heart" and "I Heard It Through The Grapevine." Following her band's retirement in 1988, the Grammy Award-winning singer continued performing as a solo act, eventually earning the nickname "The Empress of Soul." Supported by Vincent Powell, the iconic singer visits Arena Theater this Thursday.
Dropkick Murphys
Bayou Music Center – 03.02
An iconic Celtic punk outfit, Dropkick Murphys are renowned for their liveliness and camaraderie. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the sextet from touring for the last two years. Fortunately, the wait is over, and Dropkick Murphys will be returning to Bayou Music Center for their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration next week.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
