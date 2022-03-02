Houston Concert Watch 3/2: Tim McGraw, Ricky Martin and More

In 2020, the city of Houston shuttered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo barely a week into its 2020 run. What feels like a lifetime later, the annual livestock exhibition and concert series is back, and I couldn't be more excited. I never thought I'd miss funnel cake this much, but if the last two years have taught me anything, it's that the little things should be savored. But NRG Stadium won't be the only host of live music over the next week, so keep scrolling to see what else is on tap around town, too. Giddy up, y'all.Tim McGraw is the essence of modern country. The Louisiana native has a penchant for writing songs promoting the Southern lifestyle set to pop-country melodies, including the likes of “Outlaw,” “Don’t Take The Girl,” “Just To See You Smile” and “I Like It, I Love It.” He sings of women and miniskirts, of barbecues and fishing, of love, marriage and children. He’s an old-fashioned, southern gal’s dream, and he makes men want to be cowboys. Fans can see the "1883" star perform at RodeoHouston tonight.Yungblud is a bit of a chameleon. Born Dominic Richard Harrison, the English singer-songwriter refuses to be pigeonholed by a specific genre. Recently, he has carved out a spot for himself in the reemerging pop-punk scene, but time will tell whether this is just another phase. But fans don't seem to mind what genre Yungblud explores as long as his lyrics remain thoughtful and he continues wearing fishnet tights. His "Life On Mars" tour visits House Of Blues tonight.Since 1991, Ricky Martin has sold more than 70 million records. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has also been nominated for eight Grammy Awards since his debut, and "Livin' La Vida Loca" - which introduced countless Americans to Latin pop - remains an iconic track nearly two and a half decades since its release. On tour in support of his latest EP, the chart-topping Latin heartthrob will perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this Friday.It took nearly 20 years and 11 albums for Sevendust to get the attention of The Record Academy, but the Atlanta rockers finally received a Grammy nomination in 2016 for "Thank You." Since then, the quintet has released another two records, most recently 2020's, which some critics have called their darkest offering to date. Fans can hear the band's heavy riffs and chugging percussion when Sevendust brings its "Animosity Tour" to House Of Blues on Tuesday.Formerly Tupper Ware Remix Party, TWRP – pronounced twerp – is a funk/synthwave quartet formed in the late 2000s. For the past two decades, the group has been entertaining fans with its fictional backstory – which involves front man Doctor Sung finding his band mates through time travel – and its music, which is described as “the sound of the future as imagined in the 1980s.” Fans of retro electronic dance music shouldn’t miss TWRP's performance at White Oak Music Hall on Tuesday, which was rescheduled from early January.