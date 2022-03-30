Houston Concert Watch 3/30: Girl In Red, Bon Iver and More

Two weeks removed from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, I'm still dreaming about corndogs. But time marches on, and there are plenty of other good concerts coming to town in the coming week. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.didn't make much of a splash in 2002. But barely two years later, afterhad turned Senses Fail into a household name, fans were clamoring for a copy of the band' first EP, of which only 300 copies were originally released. Two decades later, James Buddy Nielsen — the post-hardcore outfits' sole remaining original member — re-recorded and re-released the record, and it's safe to assume that more than a few hundred copies were made avaialable. On tour in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Senses Fail will perform at Warehouse Live tomorrow night.With just one studio album to her name, Girl In Red is already well on her way to becoming an icon. Expanding on her indie-pop sound, last year'sshowcased even more range from the Norwegian singer-songwriter. From sarcastic pop-punk anthems to heartsick piano-driven ballads, Girl In Red's proper debut has racked up tens of millions of listens on Spotify. On tour in support of it, she will visit House Of Blues on Friday night.Reckless Kelly has called Austin home for the better part of three decades now, and the group’s 2008 releaseremains a favorite with red dirt country fans. The Old '97s, meanwhile, are Texas born-and-bred. The alternative country outfit has been a regional favorite for almost 30 years, even if they never quite broke through into the mainstream. These darlings of the Lone Star State will perform together at 713 Music Hall on Saturday.Singer-songwriter Justin Vernon took the world by storm with. Written in seclusion, his debut solo record as Bon Iver overflowed with heartache and self doubt. And it was performed and sung with such sincerity that listeners couldn't help but be entranced. Fifteen years later, Vernon's latest releasebuilds on the sound the Wisconsin native has crafted across five albums, presenting fans with something that feels simultaneously fresh and familiar. See him at White Oak Music Hall on Tuesday.