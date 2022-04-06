Support Us

Concerts

Houston Concert Watch 4/6: The Mavericks, Ice Cube and More

April 6, 2022 4:00AM

Ice Cube at ACL in 2017
Ice Cube at ACL in 2017 Photo by Marco Torres
Good morning, Houston. I regret to inform you that the mosquitoes are back. Also, the price of bug spray is up. Still, there are plenty of good tunes to enjoy this week. Don't let what you can't control keep you from enjoying some live music. See what’s on tap below.
Charli XCX
House Of Blues – 04.09
After cutting her teeth writing tracks for the likes of Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea and Icona Pop, Charli XCX broke out as a solo artist in 2013. She has since collaborated with quite a few heavy hitters, including Lizzo, Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij and Carly Rae Jepson. On tour in support of her fifth studio album Crash, the Cambridge-born singer-songwriter will perform at House Of Blues on Friday.
The Mavericks
Arena Theatre – 04.09
If you think combining neotraditonal country, rockabilly and Tejano music sounds messy, then you clearly haven’t heard of The Mavericks, a Grammy- and Country Music Association-Award winning group from Miami. On tour in support of En Española, the Florida quartet will showcase its eclectic sound – which includes front man and primary songwriter Raul Malo’s lush baritone – at Arena Theatre this Saturday.
Ice Cube
Smart Financial Centre – 4.10
Ice Cube has been a household name since the late ‘80s. His career took off after NWA’s debut Straight Outta’ Compton, and he cemented his reputation as a lyricist on his first few solo outings – AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Death Certificate and The Predator. Over the past two decades, the Los Angeles native has become a movie star, which means he doesn’t tour as often as he once did. So fans of old-school gangsta’ rap shouldn’t miss the elder statesman of hip hop when he visits Smart Financial Centre on Sunday.
Delta Spirit
White Oak Music Hall – 04.10
In 2005, Matthew Logan Vasquez was busking on the streets of California. Brandon Young, who was walking into a nearby convenience store to buy cigarettes, heard Vasquez singing and approached him. Three years later, Delta Spirit’s first album was released to critical acclaim. Since its inception, the indie outfit has put out a total of five records. On tour in support of their latest What Is There, the Delta Spirit will perform at White Oak Music Hall this Sunday.
