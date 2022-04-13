Houston Concert Watch 4/13: Hailey Whitters, Lil Durk and More

So folks, how do we feel about the new Astros threads? I'm partial to the throwback jerseys myself, but I'm enjoying all the love NASA is getting. Since there aren't any games at Minute Maid park until early next week, you have plenty of time for some live music in your life. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.Valerie Poxleitner, better known by her stage name Lights, has done well for herself in recent years. Her last three studio albums cracked the US Billboard Top 100 and broke into the Top 5 on the Canadian charts. After self-releasing a synthwave record via Bandcamp during the COVID-19 quarantine, the singer-songwriter with a penchant for upbeat synth-pop tunes has returned with a new album, her first in five years. On tour in support of, Lights will perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight.You may not have heard of Hailey Whitters (yet), but you've surely heard of some of artists this up-and-coming country star has penned tunes for: Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Alan Jackson and Little Big Town. The Iowa native has also released three solo albums, most recently this year's, which showcases her ability to sing just as well as she writes. Fans of both independent and mainstream country would do well to catch her performance tomorrow night at White Oak Music Hall.Since 2012, Durk Derrick Banks — better known by the moniker Lil Durk — has released seven albums and 12 mixtapes. Boasting more than 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the Chicago native made a name for himself with candid lyricism and melancholic, auto-tuned vocals. On tour in support of his latest record, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Lil Durk will visit Bayou Music Center on Friday.Formed in 2013, Boston Manor quickly became a beloved act for aging emo kids (like myself). The British quintet burst onto the scene with, which boasted an accessible pop punk sound that has since been dwarfed by a much heavier, angrier motif. On tour in support of their third studio album, Boston Manor visits Warehouse Live next Tuesday. Supported by Trash Boat, Higher Power and Anxious.