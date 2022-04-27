Houston Concert Watch 4/27: Death Cab For Cutie, Deftones and More

Like many fans, I was saddened that the Astros couldn't work out a deal with Carlos Correa. But even with his departure, the team's lackluster start to the season is a little surprising. Luckily, it's a long season, so there's plenty of time for them to right the ship. In the meantime, how about we all forget our local sports woes and enjoy some live music? Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.After 2016'slaunched them into the limelight, Toronto-born punk rockers PUP were tasked with following up their breakthrough sophomore album with another hard-hitting, self-deprecating offering. Three years later, Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula and Steve Sladkowski releasedto critical acclaim. On tour in support of their latest -, which openly questions the quartet's future - PUP will perform at House Of Blues tomorrow night.Some acts grow complacent and let themselves go after a few years, content to rest on their laurels; others press on and continue making new music worth hearing and live performances worth seeing. Death Cab for Cutie falls into the latter category. Two decades removed from its inception, the Washington-born indie rock outfit has maintained its vitality. Both as songwriters and as performers, Death Cab is very much alive. Fans can see them at 713 Music Hall tomorrow night.Claudia Alexandra Feliciano, better known by her stage name Snow Tha Product, moved from California to Texas in 2010. She already had five mixtapes under her belt, but a few performances at South By Southwest festival finally garnered her some much deserved attention. Since then, she has released a steady stream of mixtapes and a handful of albums. In the era of Instagram and Tik Tok, it sometimes feels as if social media matters more than the music itself. Fortunately, this isn't the case with Snow, whose bilingual flow might be the best in the game. She performs at House Of Blues on Friday.Over the last three decades, Deftones have sold more than 10 million records. That's an impressive feat for any band, but it's especially remarkable for a group that has only released nine studio albums. These nu-metal pioneers are perhaps the only group from that era of music to remain unironically beloved, likely due to their more artful take on the genre. Originally scheduled for last September, Deftones willperform at White Oak Music Hall this Saturday. Get there early to see Gojira and Vowws.One of the most popular indie outfits of the 1990s, Built To Spill made a name for themselves through their energetic live performances. More than 25 years since the release of their debut album, the band has become a solid legacy act. On tour in support of their forthcoming record - their first original material since 2015's- the indie rockers will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Sunday.