Concert Watch 5/4: The Who, Miranda Lambert, and More

Cinco de Mayo, that most manufactured of holidays, is almost upon us, but folks who can pull themselves away from cheesy (sorry, queso-y) celebrations involving margaritas, sombreros, and piñatas have a number of fine choices this week when it comes to live music.The Indigo Girls have been performing together since 1985, selling over 15 million albums worldwide, making them the second-most successful folk duo behind Simon and Garfunkel, which is not too shabby. In addition to their musical accomplishments, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have been active on the social justice front for decades, championing the rights of both people in the LGBTQ community and Native Americans. Their current acoustic tour will make a stop at the House of Blues tonight, so study up on the lyrics to “Closer to Fine” and get ready to sing along.In Nashville, one name says it all: Miranda. No “Lambert” is necessary. Kind of like when jazz fans refer to “Miles.” There could be no other. And like Miles, Miranda pushes the boundaries of her genre, often putting a dollop of old-school classic rock on top of her country concoctions. Miranda (you know who I mean) and Little Big Town will kick off their Bandwagon Tour this Friday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Like their 2018 tour, this jaunt has the two acts co-headlining. Odds are, they will team up for a performance of their collaborative hit single “Smokin’ and Drinkin’.” And yes, there will probably be plenty of both at the show, so prepare accordingly.Will Houston fans forgive and forget? The last time the Who played Houston was 2019, at Toyota Center. On that occasion, singer Roger Daltrey stopped the show. Was it his performance, commanding an extended ovation from the audience? No, it was his allergies. Daltrey called it quits about 45 minutes in, explaining that his voice had fallen victim to the pollen in the air. In an apologetic monologue, guitarist Pete Townshend assured the audience that the concert would be rescheduled, but Houston fans were disappointed when the show was subsequently canceled. As with their last tour, the Who will employ a string section to bring selections fromandto life. Texas favorites Los Lonely Boys, fronted by the brothers Garza from San Angelo, will open the show. Pro tip, Rog: slam some Zyrtec before the gig.For those who don’t want to make the trek to the Cynthia Way Out in the Woods Mitchell Pavilion, the Fab 40, a collective of Houston musicians spearheaded by Dave Blassingame and Steve Candelari, will perform the Beatles’in its entirety at Discovery Green this Sunday evening. Over the past several years, the Fab 40 has recreated classic albums likeand, utilizing dozens of musicians (including string and horn players) to faithfully nail the sounds heard on the records. And did we mention that it’s a free show? As John Lennon used to say, “Toppermost of the poppermost!”