Houston Concert Watch 5/18: NKOTB, Ace Frehley, and More

As announced a few days ago, Houston music lovers will have to wait until September to catch Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour at Minute Maid Park (tickets go on sale this Friday, with several presale opportunities before that). In the meantime, there are a number of exciting shows this week to tide over Gaga followers - her “Little Monsters” - and other music fans until this fall.
The story goes that, in the late ‘80s when New Kids on the Block were beginning to hit their stride, Dusty Hill of ZZ Top ended up backstage at one of the youngsters’ shows. “So you’re the new kids on the block, huh?” Dusty was said to have asked. “Well, I guess that makes me the old fart down the street!” These days, the New Kids are themselves nearing old fart territory, with all but one member (Joey McIntyre) over 50. The years will melt away, however, when their Mixtape Tour hits Toyota Center this Thursday. Also on the bill are ‘80s stalwarts Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and – for an in-person Rickroll – Mr. Rick Astley himself!
Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley was most recently in Houston (fine, technically Sugar Land) last fall, opening for Alice Cooper at the Smart Financial Centre. This time around, he will be the headliner at Warehouse Live downtown on Saturday. For those desiring an up-close and personal experience with the Spaceman, VIP packages are available. The modest sum of $500 will get fans a “socially safe photo op” with Ace, along with a bunch of guitar picks, plus one on-the-spot signature from the legend himself on a “personal item, excluding musical instruments or parts.” We assume body parts are on the “approved” list.
For those seeking a more rustic musical experience, John Doe, co-founder of the influential LA punk band X, will be at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck on Friday, appearing as part of the John Doe Folk Trio in support of the recent album Fables in a Foreign Land. A press release notes that the back to the roots project was recorded strictly live, with no overdubs or studio trickery. According to Doe, producer Dave Way told the musicians as they began recording, “OK, bitches! This is for real!”
The mercurial Glenn Danzig has worn a number of musical hats during his career, fronting horror-punk provocateurs The Misfits, releasing an album of Elvis covers, writing the elegiac ballad “Life Fades Away” for Roy Orbison, and leading his namesake band, Danzig. And even within that band, Danzig has cruised down a number of stylistic avenues, including heavy metal and industrial. Always unpredictable and never boring, Danzig and band will be at the 713 Music Hall tonight, along with Cradle of Filth and Crobot.