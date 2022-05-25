Concert Watch 5/25: Tears for Fears, Buzzfest, and More

Tears for Fears (Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal) are back on the road with a set full of greatest hits and some new material. The band makes a stop at the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday.Photo by Ralph_PH. Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic License.
Several venues that ordinarily host concerts will, this week, be giving their stages over to graduation ceremonies instead of musical performances. If you end up at one of these Pomp and Circumstance soirees, feel free to throw up the metal horns, flick a lighter, or shout out “Freebird!” if that will help you to get through a lengthy commencement with your sanity intact.
“Everybody wants to rule the world…” Who can argue with that? Certainly not fans of Tears for Fears, the MTV-era band that tore up the charts until they split, acrimoniously, as the ‘90s dawned. But time (and the potential for some serious cake) heals all wounds, so Curt Smith (who talked to our own Cory Garcia) and Roland Orzabal have put all bitchiness aside for this celebration of their beloved collaborations. The Tipping Point World Tour will make a stop at the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday.
Alt-rock types will want to head north for the annual Buzzfest at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Saturday. Papa Roach, Seether, Bush, The HU, Dead Sara, and 10 Years are on the bill this time around, with the music starting mid-afternoon and continuing well into the night. Pace yourselves. Lots of sunscreen. Lots of water. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
If you are looking to get down with your bad self (and, really, who isn’t?), Miller Outdoor Theatre is the place to be this weekend, with performances of the Motown and More Show’s Funky Good Time. A “funk-filled celebration of sweet soul music” is promised, featuring the Bacement Band and some of Houston’s finest musicians, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As is always the case at Miller, the show is free. Covered seating is available, but you might want to consider sitting on the hill, if only to give your groove thing plenty of room to move.
Keith Sweat will bring the New (Old?) Jack Swing to the Smart Financial Centre on Sunday. These days, Sweat is primarily occupied with record production and radio hosting (the syndicated “Sweat Hotel”), but as a steady concert draw since the late ‘80s, he always makes some time each year to hit the road. Fans can expect to hear hits like “I Want Her,” “I’ll Give All My Love to You,” and (natch) “Make You Sweat.” Dru Hill, Silk, and 112 round out the bill.
Houston blues fans will be at the Big Easy this Saturday for an appearance by Texas guitar wizard Alan Haynes. He is the real deal, having spanked the plank in and around Houston for over four decades, with a resume that includes stints in the house bands at the Texas Opry House in Houston and Antone’s in Austin. Although the influences of Texas guitarists Johnny Winter and Albert Collins are evident in his playing, Haynes has long established himself as a unique blues stylist.
