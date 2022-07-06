Houston Concert Watch 7/6: Ludacris, Guy Forsyth, and More

If you were planning to attend Mandy Moore’s show at the Heights Theater this week, it has, unfortunately been canceled. After beginning a national tour, Moore was forced to bow out due to health concerns surrounding her pregnancy. For those not familiar with Moore’s career trajectory, she began her career performing bubblegum material before developing into a respected singer-songwriter. Best wishes to Moore, who will be taking it easy in advance of the stork’s arrival. It’s hard not to like someone who says, of her teeny bopper roots, “Those albums are why I'm here today, but god damn, I should give a refund to anyone who bought my first record"
For many years, Guy Forsyth has been a pillar of the Texas music scene, as both a solo artist and the founder of the Asylum Street Spankers. From his humble beginnings – busking on 6th Street in Austin – Forsyth went on to play a weekly Sunday night residency at the legendary blues club Antone’s for ten years. Always intriguing and massively eclectic, Forsyth will bring his unique blend of music to the Mucky Duck on Friday.
Ludacris is nothing else if not multi-talented. He has recorded a series of hit rap albums (Incognegro, Word of Mouf, Chicken-N-Beer), acted in the Fast and Furious films, and created the Netflix children’s series Karma’s World. Not only that, several years ago he was involved in a major culture wars beef with talk show host Bill O’Reilly. Ludacris, one of the original “Dirty South” rappers, will perform at the 713 Music Hall this Saturday, hot off a monster performance at England’s Strawberries and Creem festival a couple of weeks ago.
C.J. Chenier has declared himself “The Crown Prince of Zydeco” and his Hot Louisiana Band “a ready-made party." And who are we to argue with that? The son of legendary artist Clifton Chenier, C.J. grew up in Port Arthur and studied music at Texas Southern University, playing piano, saxophone, and flute. He didn’t start performing zydeco until he was 21, apprenticing under his famous father. Chenier and band will be at the Continental Club on Saturday, carrying on the family legacy and throwing a serious wingding.
And speaking of Louisiana, guitarist Tab Benoit, who learned his craft playing at Baton Rouge’s Blues Box club when he was a teenager, will perform at the Dosey Doe Big Barn on Sunday. Toting his signature Telecaster Thinline, Benoit has kept the Delta blues tradition alive since signing with Houston-based Justice Records (remember them?) in 1992. As is generally the case at the Dosey Doe, this show includes a three-course dinner, so come hungry. Not sure if boudin will be on the menu. I’ll have to get back to you on that one, mes amis.
