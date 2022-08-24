Houston Concert Watch 8/24: Lyle Lovett, Jack Johnson, and More

The Swedish term “lagom” has been appearing more frequently in online discussions as of late. A somewhat facile explanation of this philosophy might be, “Hey, ‘enough’ is all you need.” The word also translates as “in balance” or “suitable.” This notion may be traced back to Hindu, Buddhist, and Greek philosophy, and it is incorporated into the teachings of a number of religions. It also shows up in the song “A Little is Enough,” by Meher Baba devotee Pete Townshend. Such is the case with concerts in Houston this week. Not a ton of stuff, but what is there is choice.
Jack Johnson is mellow. Way mellow. On a good day, he can leave Jimmy Buffett in the dust. Of course, that’s assuming that there is a competitive bone in his body. Johnson works within the latter-day yacht rock niche known in some circles as “trop rock,” incorporating the melodies and rhythms of the Caribbean and other island cultures in his songs. He will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, with his pal Ziggy Marley coming along as the opening act. Mellow tunes for meshuga times.
Some people would tell you that the Fabulous Thunderbirds were never the same after guitarist Jimmy Vaughan said, “Adios.” And I would be one of them. Still, there’s a lot to like with the current version of the T-Birds, which has been augmented with keyboards and horns. These days, the T-Birds may incorporate more classic R&B material into their act along with the straight-up blues that is their trademark, but they still pull out classics like “She’s Tuff” and “Learn to Treat Me Right” on a regular basis. The band has serious mojo, plus a great catalog of songs to draw upon. The party is at the House of Blues on Friday night, and the joint is guaranteed to be jumpin’.
James McMurtry has come a long way since he was known as the son of the guy who wrote Lonesome Dove. This icon of Americana will be at the Mucky Duck for two shows on Friday. Both will be streamed, but why not head out on the town and experience the unique vibe that is the Duck? Tickets are going fast, though, so you better get on it right now.
Instead of the word “band,” the Wheel Workers prefer “underground indie music collective.” Which is accurate, in that many former members of the aggregation continue to contribute to albums by the group. The Wheel Workers got their start in Austin but subsequently moved to Houston, so we will claim them as our own. Their latest effort, Harbor, will be celebrated with a special album release show at the White Oak Music Hall on Friday, with Only Beast and A Sundae Drive opening.
When Lyle Lovett is in Houston, all’s right with the world. Klein’s favorite son will be at the Smart Financial Centre on Saturday with his phenomenal Large Band in tow. Lovett’s show in Houston will mark the final performance of a three-month tour in support of his first album in 10 years, 12th of June. The wait was worth it, producing a record filled with full-strength Lyle, including the new gem “Pants is Overrated” and a rendition of the standard “Peel Me a Grape” sung as a duet with longtime Large Band member Francine Reed. Lyle, his acoustic guitar, and cellist John Hagen can make for a wonderful evening, but when the Large Band is along for the ride, look out!