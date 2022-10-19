Houston Concert Watch 10/19: Lamb of God, Post Malone, and More

The Stevie Nicks concert slated for a couple of weeks ago at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion was postponed due to a throat ailment (not COVID!, the press release said) on the part of Ms. Nicks. Frustrating, but the show has been rescheduled for November 2. Disappointing Houston music fans this week is the news that Elton John has canceled his upcoming performance at Minute Maid Park, due to the likelihood that the Astros will be playing in the World Series this year, which, if it goes to Game 6, would conflict with Sir Elton’s show. Which is kind of a compliment, but – dammit! No postponing. No rescheduling. Do Not Pass Go. Do Not Collect $200. The only good news here is that ticket purchases will be refunded, and not in Monopoly money.
Lamb of God is at the 713 Music Hall on Wednesday, touring in support of their just-released album Omens. At first listen, lead singer Randy Blythe’s voice might be compared to that of Pantera’s Philip Anselmo. However, Blythe himself begs to differ, maintaining that his vocal stylings are closer to those of Cookie Monster on “Sesame Street.” What if “The Muppet Show” had considered some heavy metal segments? You just know Animal’s drum solos would have been epic. Epic, I tell you!
If Bill Kirchen had done nothing else but play the guitar on Commander Cody’s 1971 hit “Hot Rod Lincoln,” he would have secured a place in rock and roll history. But since then, Kirchen has established himself as the “Master of the Telecaster,” gigging steadily as a solo act while spreading the gospel of twang. If the sound of a vintage Tele cranking through a hot tube amp with a touch of slap back echo sets your heart aflutter, head for the Mucky Duck on Friday. And if you’re lucky, Kirchen will play the long version of “Hot Rod Lincoln,” incorporating tributes to Johnny Cash, the Ventures, Iggy Pop and Bo Diddley, among many, many others.
Much is made of musical anniversaries these days, e.g. Yes performing the album Close to the Edge at the Arena Theatre on Thursday in celebration of the record’s 50th birthday. Texas tunesmith Radney Foster is also on an anniversary trip this year, with a tour commemorating the fact that it has been 30 years since the release of his solo debut, Del Rio, TX 1959. Foster, who is considered by many to be the current dean of Texas songwriters, will be at the Heights Theater on Friday.
I first head Post Malone’s music during a cab ride in Los Angeles several years ago. The driver had the radio cranked, and he was head bobbing like nobody’s business. I was intrigued. “Who is this?” I asked (hollered). “Post Malone! He is the man!” came the reply. And that pretty much sums it up. Malone, who claims that he got his stage moniker from a “rap name generator,” has been one of the most successful recording artists of the past several years, with his album Stoney staying on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for 77 weeks, breaking a longevity record previously held by Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The golden-grilled Malone will be at Toyota Center on Tuesday night. Fun fact: Malone went to high school in Grapevine, near Dallas. Grapevine? The burbs? Really?