Houston Concert Watch 2/15: Lyle Lovett, Los Lonely Boys and More

It’s no secret that catalytic converters are being stolen at an all too brisk pace due to their high resale value. And the thefts don’t require any real expertise, just a battery-powered saw and a willingness to commit larceny. You probably know someone who has been victimized, or maybe you have been a victim yourself. But it gets worse. Reports are filtering in from Las Vegas that the beloved Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is the latest vehicle to have its converter stolen, during a visit to Sin City. What have we come to, having to witness the desecration of a national treasure? And is the Wienermobile’s converter shaped like a hot dog? More details as we receive them. Meanwhile, a busy week is coming up on stages around Houston.
Lyle Lovett has appeared in several films (The Player, Short Cuts, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), but he never “went Hollywood,” choosing to stick close to his roots in Klein, just north of Houston. And that’s good news for us, since it allows Lovett to make frequent swings through town. Last summer, Lovett and his Large Band played a tremendous show at the Smart Financial Centre. This time around – Wednesday and Thursday to be precise — he will be at the historic Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston with his Acoustic Group. Here’s hoping that he plays some tunes from his latest album, 12th of June. Is it too much to hope for “Pants is Overrated?”
San Angelo’s Los Lonely Boys seemed destined for stardom a few years back, but unfortunate circumstances intervened. The brothers Garza – guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo and drummer Ringo – are back on track, and you can hear the musical blend that they call "Texican" on Saturday at the House of Blues.
The Del Castillo Trio was in Houston a few weeks ago, but this time it’s the full band. Like Los Lonely Boys, Del Castillo is a band of brothers, anchored by sibling guitarists Mark and Rick del Castillo. Check out their singular fusion of rock, blues, flamenco and more on Saturday at the Heights Theater.
Hank Schyma is an interesting dude. For many years, he fronted the Houston band Southern Backtones, an aggregation that once appeared in a series of Levi’s television commercials playing on the roofs of various retail establishments. Schyma also served as part of the creative team behind Honky Tonk Blood, a film shot in Houston featuring numerous members of the music community. Check it out, it’s a hoot. These days, he stays busy as a professional storm chaser, capturing video of tornadoes and the like. On Saturday, he will slip into his alter ego Pecos Hank for a show at the Mucky Duck with Jo Bird of Two Star Symphony. No word yet on whether he will be performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Los Skarnales have a party cooked up for Saturday night at the Continental Club. A Skarnales show always promises big fun, but this time they have added Opie Hendrix to the mix, plus D.J. Turko and D.J. Vato Ruido. Get there early and stay late.