Houston Concert Watch 3/1: Muse, Buddy Guy, the Rodeo and More

Now that we have enjoyed Go-Texan Day, the BBQ cookoff and the trail ride, it’s time for the actual rodeo itself. I advise you to get there hungry, though, as several new items are on the menu this year. Among the delicacies: a hot Cheeto chicken sandwich on a stick, the Fruity Pebbles shrimp fried rice bowl, a Captain Crunch funnel cake and a deep-fried Krispy Kreme banana split. Yum yum!
Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse fans will want to snag tickets early for the band’s show on June 7 at the Bayou Music Center. The presales start today, and the general sale begins on Friday. Blazing acoustic guitarist Tommy Emmanuel will perform at the Cullen Performance Hall on December 1. The presale starts today, with the general sale on Friday. Watch this space in the weeks ahead for information about how and when to get tickets for concerts by your favorite artists.
Heavy metal fans with a sense of humor shouldn’t miss Steel Panther tonight at the House of Blues. While the band’s love of the genre is evident, they don’t mind giving it a good-natured tweak or two, with songs like “17 Girls in a Row,” “Always Gonna Be a Ho” and “Poontang Boomerang.” If you don’t throw the metal horns – unironically! – when “Running with the Devil” comes on the car radio, then this show may not be for you.
British stalwarts Muse will play on Thursday at Toyota Center. The band is touring in support of its latest album, Will of the People, which front man Matt Bellamy describes as “a greatest hits album – of new songs.” The record touches on multiple styles of music, including glam rock and industrial, with a sprinkle of classical influence thrown in for good measure. Thematically, the Muse outlook is rather bleak at the moment, as exemplified by the album’s closing track, “We Are All Fucking Fucked.” Evansescence opens the show.
Hot on the heels of Muse, Nigerian Afrobeat singer-songwriter Wizkid slides into Toyota Center on Friday with his More Love, Less Ego Tour. Over the years, Wizkid has been involved in a number of public feuds, the latest being with American rapper Soulja Boy. It seems that Wizkid said that Soulja Boy was “wack” in a tweet from 12 years ago, a communique which has just resurfaced. Soulja Boy has taken it up a notch, tweeting to Wizkid, “Ya mama wack. Shut ya bitch ass up.” Ah yes, “More Love” indeed. It will be interesting to see if this current beef is addressed from the stage.
Buddy Guy has been a prime mover in the American blues scene since he signed with Chess Records in 1959, but, at 86 years old, the man with the polka-dotted guitar says that it’s time to hang it up, at least so far as touring is concerned. With his 37th album (The Blues Don’t Lie) released earlier this year, Guy will hit the road one more time with the Damn Right Farewell Tour, stopping at the 713 Music Hall on Sunday.
RodeoHouston Concerts at NRG Stadium:
Brooks and Dunn Wednesday 3/1
Lauren Daigle Thursday 3/2
Bun B’s Southern Takeover Friday 3/3
Walker Hayes Saturday 3/4
Zac Brown Sunday 3/5
Jason Aldean Monday 3/6
New Kids on the Block Tuesday 3/7