Houston Concert Watch 3/8: Iris DeMent, Willie Colón, Rodeo and More

The website dictionary.com has just announced a plethora of new words (313, to be precise) that have been added to the lexicon this year. Among them: nearlywed (a person who lives with a life partner having set no wedding date), petfluencer (a person who gains a following on social media by posting photos or videos of cats, dogs, etc.), deadass (genuinely, sincerely or truly), and cakeage (a fee charged by a restaurant for bringing in a cake purchased elsewhere). OK, in the interest of staying hip, I will give it a shot. (Ahem.) I am deadass excited about these shows coming to town! (Did I say it right?)
Ticket Alert: Concert Watch is dedicated to the enrichment of your concert-going experience, which starts with getting tickets to the shows. Here is what’s coming up this week:
The “H.S. Reunion Tour,” featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort will make a stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday, August 19. The presales just started, and the general sale begins on Friday, March 10. No mention as to whether Snoop’s pal Martha Stewart will be along for the ride.
If you grew up in a certain era, the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour featuring Earth, Wind and Fire and Lionel Richie was designed with your mind in mind. The festivities are at Toyota Center on Saturday, September 2, with tickets on sale Monday, March 13.
Iris DeMent fans have plenty to celebrate these days. First, DeMent has just released Working on a World, her first album of new material in some time. It’s a collection of songs that are, in essence, hopeful but compositions that do not shy away from harsh realities. The second thing? DeMent is on tour in support of the new record, performing at the Heights Theater on Friday. Pieta Brown (who produced Working) opens.
Texas music icon Sara Hickman will perform on Friday at the Mucky Duck. In addition to touring and recording for over 30 years, Hickman has been active on the philanthropic front, raising money for Habitat for Humanity and the SPCA among several other organizations. And did you know that she was the voice of Popeye’s for 12 years, singing on their television commercials? Love those checks from Popeye’s!
The Silos were trailblazers of the alt-country thing, and they hit it big with Cuba, released in 1987. And since this is an album anniversary year ending in 5 or 0, it’s time for a commemorative tour. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not slamming the Silos, just observing a pervasive trend in the music business. I have no doubt that the Silos will crush it Saturday night at the Continental Club.
Trombonist / singer / composer / producer / activist Willie Colón is a busy guy. As one of the founders of the salsa genre, he has released over 50 albums since the mid-‘60s, often collaborating with fellow legends Héctor Lavoe, Celia Cruz, and Reuben Blades. Born and bred in the South Bronx, Colón became active in New York City politics during his youth, later branching out into national and international arenas. He is also a deputy lieutenant for the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Trombone Association. Colón is back on the road this spring, stopping in at the 713 Music Hall on Saturday.
RodeoHouston Concerts at NRG Stadium:
Jon Pardi Wednesday 3/8
Ashly McBryde Thursday 3/9
The Chainsmokers Friday 3/10
The Turnpike Troubadours Saturday 3/11
La Fiera de Ojinaga Sunday 3/12
Cody Jinks Monday 3/13
Machine Gun Kelly Tuesday 3/14