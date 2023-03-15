Houston Concert Watch 3/15/23: Willie Nelson, Marcia Ball, Rodeo and More

Is it true that St. Patrick was the patron saint of public intoxication, or is that just one of those urban myths? While the level of bacchanalia in Houston doesn’t rise to what is seen in New York and Chicago, there are a number of local options for those who can’t get enough of green beer, jello shots and shamrock shakes. For traditional Irish music, check out the annual St. Patrick’s celebration at the Mucky Duck. If you don’t want to deal with the crowds, the Duck is offering a livestream option, and you can pick up Guinness curbside if you just want to do a drive-by. Now that’s service!
Ticket Alert:
Robert Smith is, of course, renowned for saving the planet from Barbara Streisand (aka Mecha Streisand) after Leonard Maltin and Sidney Poitier failed to end her reign of terror on “South Park.” Oh, and he’s also the singer for the Cure, who will play Toyota Center on Friday, May 12. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Strike while the iron is hot, since, according to Stan Marsh, “Robert Smith is the greatest person that ever lived!” And Kyle Broflovski opines, “Disintegration is the best album ever!” ‘Nuff said.
Willie Nelson turns 90 on April 29, and he is gearing up for a major birthday celebration with the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The concept is, in essence, a portable version of the legendary Fourth of July picnics that Willie has been throwing since 1973. The mobile extravaganza will stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, July 2, with Willie headlining and other acts to be announced closer to the show date. The presales are up and running, with general ticket sales starting on Friday.
Jimmy Eat World put out its last album in 2019, but a few singles have been released over the past year, including the latest, “Place Your Debts.” The band is on tour this summer along with Manchester Orchestra, with a show scheduled for Monday, August 7, at the 713 Music Hall. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.
Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz is busy in the winery business these days, not to mention producing cooking videos and hosting a podcast. Fortunately for fans of the band, he has carved out some time for a tour, which will stop at the Smart Financial Centre on Saturday, August 19. Presales are in progress right now, and the general ticket sale begins on Friday.
Shows This Week:
Rising from the ashes of Joy Division, New Order has been an (irregularly) going concern since 1980, moving from a post-punk approach to one incorporating influences from electronic bands like Kraftwerk. The last couple of years have been busy, though, highlighted by a nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Catch them on Thursday at the 713 Music Hall.
Two longtime Houston favorites will perform this week at the Heights Theater. Tonight, singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey (“Wildfire,” “What’s Forever For”) takes the stage, presenting songs that preserve the cowboy tradition of the American West. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Murphey’s song “What Am I Doing Hangin’ Round” was recorded by the Monkees, thanks to Murphey’s friendship with Michael Nesmith.
On Friday at the Heights Theater, it’s Marica Ball serving up house-rocking music with a side of red beans and rice. Since first receiving notice as a member of Austin’s country traditionalists Freda and the Firedogs, Ball has developed her own blend of boogie and blues with a unique sensibility that sits on the Texas-Louisiana line. And who else plays the piano with her legs crossed?
RodeoHouston Concerts at NRG Stadium:
Kenny Chesney Wednesday 3/15
Chris Stapleton Thursday 3/16
Cody Johnson Friday 3/17
Brad Paisley Saturday 3/18
Luke Bryan Sunday 3/19