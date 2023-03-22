Houston Concert Watch 3/22: Peter Gabriel, The Killers and More

Regular visitors to this space may recall that, a few months ago, we mentioned rapper Rick Ross’s fondness for buffalo. As pets, not burgers. Within the past couple of weeks, some of Ross’s bison have escaped from his 235-acre Promise Land estate and are roaming about suburban Atlanta. Though buffalo can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, Ross says that his angry neighbors shouldn’t worry. “When you see my buffalo, give it a carrot, give it an apple,” Ross said on Instagram. “They so kind. They so peaceful.” Still, I imagine that the Karens in Ross’s neighborhood are going nuts. “This is unacceptable! I want to speak to the herd’s manager!”
Ticket Alert:
This just in: Peter Gabriel will bring his “i/o The Tour” to Toyota Center on Saturday, October 21. Presales are up now, general sale tickets this Friday at 10 a.m.
Presales are in progress for two shows coming to the Smart Financial Centre: Jackson Browne on Friday, July 21, and 3 Doors Down on Saturday, September 23. Tickets for both concerts go on general sale this Friday.
Drake has added a second night to his Toyota Center engagement. In addition to Wednesday, June 21, the Canadian rapper will now also perform on Thursday, June 22. Tickets are scarce for the first night, but there is a decent supply of tickets for the following evening.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss did a brief U.S. tour last summer in support of their most recent collaboration, Raise the Roof. Things went so well that they are back for another summer sojourn, stopping at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Wednesday, April 26. Tickets are on sale now, with good seats still available. Don’t expect “Dazed and Confused,” but they will probably play a couple of reworked Led Zeppelin classics.
Concerts This Week:
“What’s your name? Who’s your daddy?” The Zombies are still asking these questions many years after “Time of the Season” was a hit in 1969. As Bob Ruggiero reported in the Houston Press, founders Colin Blunstone (vocals) and Rod Argent (monster keyboards) are still at the helm, just releasing a new album and a biography while working on a forthcoming documentary. The Zombies will walk among us tonight at the House of Blues.
Also performing tonight is Joan Osbourne, who first attracted mainstream attention with the hit single “One of Us.” Osborne is on tour in support of her latest album, Trouble and Strife, released on her Womanly Hips record label. Osbourne says that the disc captures “a ‘70s AM radio vibe,” so expect plenty of genre jumping this evening at the Heights Theater.
The Killers have been, well, killing it since 2003, first breaking big in England. A new album is said to be in the works, but the faithful have a tour to hold them over until then. The lads from Las Vegas will perform on Saturday at Toyota Center. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Lead vocalist Brandon Flowers found inspiration for the Killers’ old-school marquee logo while walking through a record store and spotting the cover of Elv1s: 30 Number One Hits.