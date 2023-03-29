Houston Concert Watch 3/29: Maná, Megan Thee Stallion and More

It promises to be a wild week ahead in Houston, what with the Final Four and all. And did we mention the Astros’ opening day on Thursday? And April Fools' Day thrown in there to boot? And, oh yeah, city officials are warning of gridlock downtown over the weekend. Brace yourselves and buckle up!
Ticket Alert
The Killers cancelled this past Saturday’s Toyota Center show at the last minute, citing the always pesky “unforeseen circumstances.” The show, which had already been postponed once, is now set for Sunday, May 14. We'll see. If you have two or more of them, keep ‘em crossed.
John Mayer is coming to Toyota Center on Monday, October 30. The general ticket sale starts on Friday at 9 a.m., with presales up today and tomorrow. Mayer will be playing a solo acoustic show this time around, possibly anticipating that he will have exhausted his existing supply of electric guitar licks on the Dead and Co. summer tour.
Upcoming shows on sale now include: neo-primitive bluesmeisters GA-20 at the Dosey Doe Big Barn on Thursday, April 27; acoustic guitar wizard Leo Kottke at the Heights Theater on Saturday, April 29; and the wonderfully jammy Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday, May 3.
Concerts This Week
Mexican megaband Maná will be at Toyota Center on Thursday as part of its “México Linda y Querido” tour. After three decades and 40 million records sold, Maná still packs them in, so another concert has been added for Friday, September 1 if you can’t make this one.
The March Madness Music Festival will be held Friday through Saturday at Discovery Green. Megan Thee Stallion is featured on Friday, along with Omar Apollo and J.I.D. On Saturday, Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers will be onstage, and Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton will close out the festival on Sunday. It is my understanding that some basketball games are also scheduled.
Austin guitar slinger Jackie Venson will be at the Mucky Duck on Saturday. Though Venson only began playing the guitar during her last year at the Berklee College of Music, she has certainly made up for lost time, maintaining a steady touring schedule and releasing eight CD’s since 2014. In addition to playing guitar and leading a band, Venson is also a DJ, performing under the name “jackie the robot.” The ticket supply for this show is tight, but there is also a live streaming option available.
Also on Saturday, the Reverend Horton Heat will bring some hardcore psychobilly to the Continental Club. As reported by Gladys Fuentes in the Houston Press, the Reverend has taken things down a notch with his latest album, The Roots of the Rev, Vol. 1, which honors musical forebears like Eddie Cochran and Johnny Cash in what is termed “lo-fi but high energy.” Still, you can expect a full frontal assault at the his live show, which will honor the Rev’s three (who needs ten?) commandments: Rock Hard, Drive Fast and Live True.
What to call a band that combines rock, blues, soul and hip-hop? In this case, you would call it G. Love and Special Sauce. Since initially attracting notice on MTV and the H.O.R.D.E tour, G. and the Sauce have charted a course where few groups have gone before, serving as the house band on the Comedy Central show "Turn Ben Stein On" and lending their talents to the launch of Coca Cola Zero with a quirky cover of “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.” You can see what the band is up to these days on Sunday at the White Oak Music Hall.