Houston Concert Watch 4/19: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift and More

There has been talk over the past few months about an upcoming album from the Rolling Stones, which would be their first collection of new material since A Bigger Bang in 2005. Consequently, the faithful were hoping for a tour to support the record, maybe this fall. While the album’s fate is still up in the air, sources are reporting that the Stones will not tour this year. I’m bummed, but my wallet says that it is relieved.
Ticket Alert:
Sting will be visiting these shores this fall for his “My Songs” tour, stopping at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, October 15. Fan club VIP, and other presales are in progress, with the general sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. In the nepo-baby department, Joe Sumner, an offspring of Sting, will open the show.
Seats are still available (and at a reasonable price, I might add) for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss next Wednesday, April 26, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Ditto for Seal at the Bayou Music Center on Saturday, April 29. Legendary horn band Tower of Power will also be in town at the House of Blues on Friday the 29th, but seating is limited at this point. As the song goes, the show will be “hipper than hip.”
Concerts This Week
Being the offspring of a musical legend isn’t easy if you decide to go into the biz. Just ask Jakob Dylan, Wolfgang Van Halen or even Nancy Sinatra. Lukas (son of Willie) Nelson can also tell you all about it. Yes, at times he sounds like his father, but the younger Nelson has established his own thing, combining acoustic music with cranking rock and roll, much like one of his mentors, Neil Young. Catch his act tonight at the White Oak Music Hall. Bonus: Nelson and bassist Cory McCormick leaping into the air at the conclusion of upbeat songs. We’re talking Pete Townshend territory here.
Remember the Philly Soul sound? We’re talking the Spinners (“Could It Be I’m Falling in Love”), Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes (“If You Don’t Know Me By Now”), the O’Jays (“Back Stabbers”) and the Stylistics (“I’m Stone in Love with You”). All bona fide classics. You can hear a recreation of this fabled musical style on Friday at Miller Outdoor Theatre. This is the third time that the Community Music Center of Houston has staged such a tribute, but this time there’s a twist. Songs from Sister Sledge and Labelle have been added to the proceedings, performed by a female trio. Pro tip if you are going to the show: when chatting with your seatmates, do not confuse Philly Soul with Motown!
What’s that? Taylor Swift is coming to town? Damn, I almost missed that one! It’s hard to remember when an artist generated more excitement prior to a Houston concert. Swift will play shows (three, count ‘em) at NRG Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Oh, and the merch truck rolls in on Thursday. With two radio stations (KRBE and Mix 96.5) changing their names this week in honor of Ms. Swift’s impending arrival (“Tay-RBE” and the somewhat more clumsy but still clever “Mix 9 - “T. Swift” – 5”) it’s like Beatlemania all over again. Excuse me, youngster, what was the question? What was Beatlemania? Well, in 1964, four British lads named Paul, John, George and Ringo arrived in the United States for an appearance on the Ed Sullivan show. Authority figures were scandalized by their long hair, and…..eh, it’s a long story.
The New Pornographers (as opposed to the Old Pornographers, which would be kind of icky) take the stage on Saturday at the White Oak Music Hall in support of their latest album, Continue as a Guest.
The band grew out of the Vancouver music scene, formed as an indie supergroup / musical collective in the late ‘90s. Members (including Neko Case) come and go, but there are always enough players around to generate some serious power pop.