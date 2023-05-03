Houston Concert Watch 5/3: Tedeschi Trucks, Carlos Santana and More

As it happens, both the coronation of King Charles III and the Kentucky Derby are scheduled for this weekend. No surprise, but the Derby is offering the best bet for a fun party. After a few mint juleps, how can you not have a good time? Across the Pond, King Chuck has assembled a lineup for a celebratory concert that includes Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who will be kicking out the jams at Windsor Castle. If you are, however, a commoner and did not receive an invitation, there are plenty of acceptable alternatives right here in Houston.
Ticket Alert
Get on the stick if you want to catch Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi next Thursday, May 11, at the 713 Music Hall. Tickets are also available but in short supply for the Killers on Sunday, May 14, at Toyota Center. The Dave Matthews Band will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, May 19, with scattered tickets still available.
Concerts This Week
Hot off a ripping performance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest this past weekend, the Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform tonight at the Smart Financial Centre. The band represents a musical merger that followed a personal one. Guitarists Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks met when she was opening for the Allman Brothers and he was one of the brothers. They got married and, after spending a few years trying to coordinate their touring schedules so that one of them could always be home with their children, they decided to consolidate the two bands. The combination is right up there with other successful endeavors like peanut butter and jelly, beer and pizza, and wings and waffles. As they say, don’t miss it if you can.
In the film Chinatown, John Huston’s character, Noah Cross, says, “Politicians, ugly buildings and whores all get respectable if they last long enough.” The same could be said of leather-lunged vocalist Tom Jones. Now 82, Jones long ago transcended respectability and moved in the realm of hipness. He will play the Smart Financial Centre on Friday, no doubt dodging the underwear and hotel room keys that will be thrown onto the stage. If you haven’t heard comedian John Mulaney’s story about playing “What New Pussycat?” at Chicago’s Salt and Pepper Diner, it’s certainly worth your time. Really.
Fingers crossed that Carlos Santana will make it to his scheduled gig on Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The venerable guitarist has been forced to cancel his previous two scheduled performances in Houston, so maybe third time’s the charm. Earth, Wind and Fire was supposed to open those shows, however they were not available this time around. Don’t be too disappointed, though, since Austin’s Arc Angels have been pressed into service as replacements. Expect plenty of air guitar at this one.
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been categorized as indie and art-punk, but that doesn’t entirely cover it. This is a band that is not afraid to get wiggy, much to the delight of its dedicated fan base. The Yeahs took some time off a few years ago and emerged revitalized, touring and releasing new music. Catch them on Sunday at the 713 Music Hall. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: the band’s name came from the characteristic New York expression "Yeah, yeah, yeah." Hmm. If the timing had been different, they could have ended up as the Yadda Yadda Yaddas.
The music of the Psychedelic Furs often has a cinematic quality about it, so it is no wonder that it has been featured in several films and television shows. There is, of course, “Pretty in Pink,” which showed up in the 1986 John Hughes film of the same name, plus “The Ghost in You,” heard in the second season of “Stranger Things,” and “Love My Way,” which was included in 2017’s Call Me by Your Name. The band will perform on Sunday at the House of Blues.