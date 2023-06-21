Houston Concert Watch 6/21: Tanya Tucker, Beetle and More

Want to buy Mick Jagger’s house? Well, OK, one of his houses? If so, you’re in luck, because the Stones singer’s crib in Florida just went on the market. $3.5 million will get you four bedrooms and 5 and ½ baths, spread out over 5,700 square feet. There is also a saltwater pool and a wet bar. The real estate listing reads, “You can’t always get what you want, but this house is definitely what you need.” Who writes this stuff? And if you were looking for something a bit larger, a mansion in England formerly owned by Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones is up for grabs at $12.5 million.
Ticket Alert
When Pantera announced that remaining members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) would tour, bringing along ringers Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums), the metal world was split asunder, with many saying that reforming Pantera was a disservice to the memories of late band members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. If you were initially in that column and subsequently changed your mind, there are a few tickets left for the band’s show on Thursday, August 17, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Tickets are going fast for "Croce Plays Croce" on Sunday, December 10, at the Bayou Music Center. A.J. Croce will play an entire set of songs by his father (beloved singer-songwriter Jim Croce), plus his own tunes and songs that inspired both of them. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Jim Croce recorded a song about legendary groupie Cynthia Plaster Caster called “Five Short Minutes.” Maybe Jim was a wilder guy than we thought!
Concerts This Week
It was 21 years ago today (more or less, but you get the idea) when Beetle began its Thursday night residency at the Continental Club. But now, Houston’s long-running Beatles cover band is hanging it up, the result of a band member’s impending move out of the city. It has been a tremendous run for Beetle, who built up a loyal following over the years and created a true musical community on Main. The boys will blow it out on Thursday with one final shindig in the Continental Club’s back yard. Will Beetle play on the roof for its final performance? If one of the guitar players shows up in a big furry coat, then I guess we will know for sure.
Bebe Rexha made headlines last week after being bonked in the head by a cell phone thrown by an audience member in New York City. It was quite a shot, catching the singer right in the dome, giving her a shiner and requiring a trip to the hospital for stitches. Why is it that a-holes have such good aim? Rexha will be at the House of Blues on Monday with her "Best F'n Night of My Life" tour, and you can bet security will be tight. But Houston fans wouldn’t pull that kind of crap. Right?!?
It's been a few years (well, 50, if you want to get technical) since a teenaged Tanya Tucker burst onto the music scene, selling a bunch of records, performing great concerts and then engaging in a messy romance (covered in all the gossip rags) with Glen (old enough to be her daddy) Campbell. Tucker was (and still is) a badass, one of the few female artists who was part of the Outlaw Country movement. But all that craziness was a long time ago, and Tucker has created a legacy that any artist could be proud of. Tucker will play two nights, next Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Heights Theater in support of her latest release, Sweet Western Sound, produced by songstress Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, who has a pretty decent musical pedigree.
The Pixies were a huge influence on grunge, with even Kurt Cobain admitting that he “ripped off” the band’s sound when he wrote “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” In 1989, the Pixies established themselves as one of the great fighting bands – along with the Kinks, the Who, and Oasis – when lead singer Black Francis threw a guitar at bassist Kim Deal onstage. Deal is no longer in the band, so there isn’t much chance of that happening when the Pixies play at the Bayou Music Center on Friday, with Scottish art-rockers Franz Ferdinand opening.
Latin music giant Romeo Santos is engaged in a massive tour promoting his latest album, Formula, Vol. 3, with a stop in Houston scheduled for Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Santos has been a musical innovator for three decades, taking bachata, a style of music which originated in the Dominican Republic, and incorporating influences from R&B and hip-hop. Good seats for the show remain, but probably not for long.