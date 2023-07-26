Houston Concert Watch 7/26: ZZ Top, Greta Van Fleet and More

Don’t look now (really, don’t, you might get something in your eye!), but a cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert will descend over Houston this week. So if we get some rain, does that translate into a forecast of mud? The scientific side of this situation has been covered by Houston Press reporter Faith Bugenhagen, so take a look if you would like to learn more about this curious phenomenon. But if you encounter a bunch of locusts or see frogs falling from the sky – run!
Ticket Alert
Tickets are on sale now for the Gipsy Kings, appearing on Friday, February 17, at the House of Blues. If you want to make a statement at the show, wear a purple jump suit, carry a bowling ball and leap up when the band kicks into its cover of “Hotel California.” Oh, and don’t forget the hair net.
Concerts This Week
Lil Baby is set to kick off his tour tonight at Toyota Center, but something may be rotten in Denmark. The Atlanta rapper has just announced the cancellation of seven dates on his “It’s Only Us” tour, and Kid Laroi has been deleted from the list of opening acts, which includes GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho. Plenty of tickets are available for tonight’s show, so make of that what you will.
Disturbed front man David Draiman has been in the news as of late, following an onstage rant in Tel Aviv. Commenting on former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters and his use of Nazi iconography in his stage show, Draiman said (among other things), “Fuck Roger Waters and all his Nazi assholes. Every last fucking one of them. We don’t need that shit. We’ve survived worse than them, and we’ll continue surviving worse than them.” Draiman and Disturbed will perform on Thursday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, so if you are going to the show, bear in mind that it just might get wild.
The guys in Greta van Fleet can deny the influence of Led Zeppelin all they want, but the fact is, the Michigan quartet sounds remarkably like Zep around the time of its first album. And if you don’t believe me, just ask Robert Plant. So don’t be embarrassed, lads. Lean into it, as they say. Greta Van Fleet will play Toyota Center on Friday in support of the recently released album Starcatcher.
The joint will be jumping this weekend at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. On Saturday, it’s the Steve Miller Band, with young blues phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram opening. Even though Miles Davis famously called Miller a “non-playing motherfucker” some years back, the rock and roll veteran can still bring it at 79 years old.
Sunday night at the Pavilion will be devoted to a double bill of ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both bands are in transitional periods, with ZZ Top still grappling with the loss of bassist Dusty Hill and Skynyrd reeling from the recent passing of guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving member of the original band. Still, as Mick Jagger famously said, “What can a poor boy do, ‘cept to sing for a rock and roll band?”