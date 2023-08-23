Houston Concert Watch: 50 Cent, Son Volt and More

While there has been nothing resembling an official statement as yet, Rolling Stones fans may want to be sure that they have plenty of room on their credit card balances. A coy announcement online this week seems to hint that the long-promised new Stones album will be released this fall, and you’ve got to wonder if a tour will accompany the record. The title is said to be Hackney Diamonds, which is London slang for the bits of a car window left on the ground after a robbery. Kind of like “Montrose Diamonds” maybe?
Ticket Alert
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar will be back on the road this fall, with its “Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees” tour making a stop at the House of Blues on September 25. Several presales are up now, with the general ticket sale set for Friday at 10 a.m.. While there has been a recent trend for audience members to throw things at bands performing onstage, don’t try it with Dogstar, or Keanu will go all John Wick on your ass.
Madonna’s show at Toyota Center has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 28. As you may recall, Madge experienced a bit of a – er – health crisis a couple of months ago, but she is reportedly on the mend and should be ready to go next spring. A few tickets remain available, but the pickings are slim.
Concerts This Week
There would be a great deal of excitement connected with the 50 Cent’s show on Thursday at Toyota Center even if he weren’t a key-to-the-city carrying Houstonian these days. It’s the “Final Lap” tour, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of 50’s breakout disc Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Word is that 50 will perform hits like “In Da Club,” augmented with some rarely performed deep cuts. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih are also on the bill, and tickets are still available.
Get ready for more hip-hop at Toyota Center on Friday, when the “F.O.R.C.E.” (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) tour rolls into Houston. Billed as an “unforgettable celebration,” the show will feature performances from LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Goodie Mob, Juvenile and Rakim. Whew! That is some major hipping and hopping!
And speaking of anniversaries, alt-country band Son Volt will mark the 25th anniversary of its debut album Trace with a complete performance of the record on Friday at the Heights Theater. If that weren’t enough, the band will also play selections from its most recent release, Day of the Doug, a collection of songs by Texas musical deity Doug Sahm that conjures up his unique brew of Tex-Mex, rock and roll, blues, country and psychedelia. Fingers crossed for “Float Away” – “Come on everybody / Take this trip with me / Ain’t no drug experience / Ain’t no LSD.”
The Mexican megastars of RBD will perform on Sunday at Minute Maid Park as part of the eagerly anticipated reunion tour, “Soy Rebelde.” The band, which sprung from a telenovela in 2004, sold a ton of records before disbanding in 2009. A COVID-era virtual performance that brought the band members together in 2020 provided the impetus for the current tour, which opens in El Paso before heading for Houston and continuing through the United States, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico through the end of the year. There are some scattered tickets left for the Minute Maid gig, but they are going fast.