Houston Concert Watch 9/13: Drake, Tenacious D and More

There was plenty of excitement at the just-concluded U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. There was 19-year-old Coco Gauff’s victory (USA! USA!), along with an Instagram beef between comedian Amy Schumer and actress Nicole Kidman over something bitchy that the former said about a photo of the latter taken at the tournament. But what was really on the players’ minds was weed. Pot. Herb. Bud. Ganja.
No one was indulging on the courts (at least not intentionally), but several players complained to officials about the aroma of Mary Jane wafting over the proceedings. Investigation revealed that the primary source of smoke was a nearby park. Competitor Alexander Zverev is reported to have said, “Court 17 definitely smells like Snoop Dogg’s living room.” I’ve got to say, the idea of a really stoned tennis tournament is an intriguing one. “Nah, you go ahead and serve, it doesn’t matter. That’s cool, you can have a do-over. Are we keeping score?”
Ticket Alert
It’s been a rough year for the Foo Fighters following the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, but the band is back on the road and heading for Houston. The Fighters of Foo have soldiered on with a recent album (But Here We Are) and a tour which will crank up next week in Chicago. The Houston show is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, at the 713 Music Hall, with presales in progress and general ticket sales set for Thursday.
Similarly, Extreme has an album out and a tour on the way. The band will play at the House of Blues on Tuesday, February 20, with Living Colour opening, so it’s sure to be a shred fest. The presales are up today, with the general sale on Friday.
Alt-rockers the Toadies have jumped abord the album anniversary bandwagon and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the biggest album, Rubberneck. The album in its entirety, some greatest hits – you know the drill. Presales are in progress for the Toadies’ show on Friday, December 29, at the House of Blues.
Concerts This Week
When Tenacious D first appeared on HBO in the late ‘90s, many viewers thought, “What the hell?” But in a good way. A very good way. And 25 or so years later, Jack Black and Kyle Gass are still at it, masquerading as wannabe rock stars who take themselves way too seriously. The dynamic duo will be at the White Oak Music Hall tonight, part of their “Spicy Meatball” tour. If we’re lucky, the boys will bring along some of their, er, special effects.
And speaking of wild-ass, over-the-top rockers, Dash Rip Rock will perform at the Continental Club on Friday in support of the band’s most recent album, Cowpunk. How can you not like a bunch of guys who composed a punk rock opera, Hee Haw Hell, based on Dante’s Inferno? Not to mention that they took their name from a character on “The Beverly Hillbillies.” And while we’re on the subject, there were many great “Hillbillies” names to choose from, including Bolt Upright, Biff Steele and Crunch Hardtack.
When Dwight Yoakum hit the charts in 1986 with Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc. (produced by ace guitarist Pete Anderson) country music aficionados breathed a collective sigh of relief. Into a world filled with hit records by Kenny Rogers, Lee Greenwood and Ronnie Milsap came a true throwback, an artist who clung fiercely to Bakersfield twang. Since then, Yoakum has drifted into the movie business, both as an actor and director, but his boots are still planted firmly in the honky-tonk tradition. Check him out on Saturday at the Smart Financial Centre.
How do you make a hotly anticipated concert even more so? Why, postpone it, of course! Canadian rapper Drake was supposed to perform in Houston back in June, but his shows were delayed for unspecified reasons. More recently, Drake has postponed several shows due to “technical issues” and a couple due to illness. Talk about snakebit. He is scheduled for two shows at Toyota Center, on Sunday and Monday, so if you have two or more of them, keep ‘em crossed.