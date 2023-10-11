Houston Concert Watch 10/11: Los Lobos, Sting and More

In her song “You’re So Vain,” Carly Simon sang about going to Nova Scotia “to see a total eclipse of the sun.” On Saturday, Houstonians can head for Seguin (and the surrounding area) to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse, which will begin around 10 a.m. and conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m., with the prime action anticipated to occur between 11:45 a.m. and 12:01 p.m. This won’t be a total eclipse, but the moon will pass in front of the sun, creating what astronomers refer to as a “ring of fire.” With that in mind, here is a playlist for eclipse watching:
“Good Day Sunshine” – Beatles
“Aquarius / Let the Sun Shine In” – 5th Dimension
“Ain’t No Sunshine” – Bill Withers
"Moonlight Mile" - Rolling Stones
“Eclipse” – Pink Floyd
“Also Sprach Zarathustra – Richard Strauss
“Ring of Fire” – Johnny Cash
“Heart of the Sunrise” – Yes
“Here Comes Sunshine” – Grateful Dead
“Here Comes the Sun – Beatles
Ticket Alert
Country star Zach Bryan and his Quittin’ Time tour will roll into NRG Stadium on Saturday, July 27, with Jason Isbell and Levi Turner opening. The presale begins on Wednesday, October 18, but pre-registration is required.
And speaking of big country shows, keep in mind that Luke Combs (“Fast Car”) will play two nights at NRG stadium on Friday and Saturday, August 9 and 10. Plenty of tickets are still available for both shows, but they won’t last long.
Concerts This Week
With the arrival of cooler temperatures comes the end of the season at the Cynthia Way Out in the Woods Mitchell Pavilion. But hey, it’s going out with a bang, starting with metal dudes Avenged Sevenfold performing on Thursday. Maybe it’s just me, but I find it rather amusing that the band members are named M. Shadows, Zacky Vengeance, Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ and….Brooks Wackerman. It’s like a bunch of guys who used to hang around Hot Topic at the mall found their drummer loitering in front of Abercrombie & Fitch.
Then, doing a musical 180, it’s country artist Chris Stapleton, the guy who crushed it with the national anthem at the most recent Super Bowl, sliding in on Friday, followed by mononymous pop star and former Police man Sting on Sunday.
Guitarist JD Simo has been tagged as a blues guy, and while that is not inaccurate, it is reductive, as Simo has performed in a number of different styles with artists like Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Tommy Emmanuel, Jack White, Joe Bonamassa, Chris Isaak and Stevie Nicks. Check him out on Sunday at the Continental Club.
In times like these, when attending a concert often represents a substantial investment, it is wonderful to know that a tremendous free show is coming up. On Saturday, East LA’s Los Lobos will bring their unique blend of Mexican folk music, blues and rock to Miller Outdoor Theatre. The best band in America? Lots of folks think so, and I would not disagree. “Mas y Mas!”
Things will be jumping this week at Main Street Crossing in Tomball. On Sunday, fiddle player and Asleep at the Wheel alum Jason Roberts will lead Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys in both a matinee and an evening performance. Roberts was selected by Wills’ estate to carry on the western swing tradition, and the legacy could not be in better hands. The Texas theme continues on Monday with guit-steel wizard Junior Brown, and Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-a-Whirl Band will rock the joint on Tuesday.