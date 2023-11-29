Houston Concert Watch 11/29: Janet Jackson, Hayes Carll and More

I grew up in a family of hardcore Scrabble players. By gad, sir, we played by the rules, and they were brutally enforced. No quarter. Deguello. Though that’s not a legit Scrabble word, because it is not part of the English language. But what are some according-to-Hoyle Scrabble words? Glad you asked.
The folks at the North American Scrabble Players Association, the organization that determines which words are admissible in tournament play, recently announced some additions to that list. Controversy ensued, though, because NASPA seems to have a problem understanding the notion of plural nouns.
According to NASPA, it is now legit to add an “s” or “es” to many words which are plural by their very nature. So that means that players can now use words like “horsefeatherses” and “feceses” (even more crap than plain old “feces”?). The thinking here is that if a dictionary does not specify a noun of this type as being plural, then an “s” or “es” may be added to it. Lexicographers disagree, adding that they were not consulted during the recent NASPA update. As my Scabble-playing grandmother turns over in her grave, I can only tell her, “Granny, it’s just a bunch of bullshits.” Now on to concert newses.
Ticket Alert
Guitar geeks, listen up. We mentioned last week that shredders Joe Satriani and Steve Vai with perform at the 713 Music Hall on Sunday, May 5, but six-string afficionados will also want to know that Al Di Meola will be at the Heights Theater on Thursday, January 18. The tour is called “The Electric Years,” so it stands to reason that the setlist will include selections from Di Meola’s classic jazz fusion albums from the ‘70s (Elegant Gypsy, Casino), when both his precision pricking and bludgeoning volume helped to define a genre.
Good seats are still available for Bad Bunny’s shows at Toyota Center on Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1. Tickets for the “King of Latin Trap” won’t come cheap, however. You can slide into the upper deck for around $275, with lower level seats going for $400 and up. On the floor? Prepare for four digits if you want to be up close and personal.
Concerts This Week
The guitar and the violin (“fiddle” in some circles) have combined for some great music over the years, with examples ranging from the duo of Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grappelli to Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. The Hot Club of Cowtown continues this tradition, with the Austin trio breezing through European hot jazz, western swing and lots of material in between. Check ‘em out on Thursday at the Continental Club.
On Friday, Janet Jackson and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will present the World Aids Day concert at NRG Arena. While the occasion is somewhat somber – offering tribute to those affected by AIDS and urging individuals to be tested and seek treatment if necessary – it is reasonable to assume that, at some point, groove things will be shaking. And did we mention that Houstonian Debbie Allen will be the keynote speaker?
For those wishing to soak up a bit of the holiday vibe without exposure to “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” and the like, Hayes Carll has you covered. The singer-songwriter’s “Grateful for Christmas Tour: An Evening with Hayes Carll and Friends” will play for two nights, Friday and Saturday, at the Heights Theater. Carll will be joined by Melissa Carper, Emily Gimble and Allison Moorer for an evening of “music and connection.” The best news? No Mariah Carey!