Houston Concert Watch 1/31: Jason Boland, Shelley King and More

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is emblematic of a number of things wrong with this country, but for the purposes of this discussion, we will focus on her behavior at live music performances. As those who follow current events will recall, Boebert recently made a Republican spectacle of herself at a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, talking loudly, singing along (again, loudly), occasionally vaping and briefly getting frisky with her male companion.
Poor conduct at concerts has been a pet peeve of mine for years, increasingly so as I advance toward the age of full-fledged curmudgeonliness. It has long been understood – at least by decent and right-thinking people – that when you are in the audience, it is your duty to, as they say, shut the fuck up. It’s a matter of respect, both for the performers and for your fellow audience members.
Along similar lines, a woman attending an acoustic (hint: you really need to be quiet) concert by Richard Marx and Rick Springfield last week in New York demonstrated the fact that she had not been raised right, talking loudly after many requests from those seated around her that she zip it. Finally, Marx spoke up and said, “Learn some fucking manners, lady!” Springfield then jumped into the fray, declaring, “Do not piss my friend off! I’m going to come to your work and pee on your desk while you’re working.”
A regrettable situation to be sure, but perhaps it represents a teachable moment. And it could have been worse. At least there was no hand job involved.
Ticket Alert
What do you get when you combine ‘70s boogie meisters / ‘80s MTV stars REO Speedwagon with ‘90s rockers Train? You get a summer tour that will be hitting sheds across the country, including the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, August 25. Yeah, kind of a mish-mash, but it’s so crazy that it just might work. And did we mention that the bill also includes the Yacht Rock Revue? This could be one for the books. The presales are up today, and the general sale is scheduled for Friday.
Former Melvins front man and proto-grunge icon King Buzzo (aka Buzz Osborne) will perform at the House of Blues on Friday, September 20, along with former Butthole Surfer J.D. Pinkus. It’s a standing-room-only show, which is not surprising for a couple of guys whose resumes include the bands Fecal Matter, Venomous Concept and the Jackofficers.
And if mention of King Buzzo has your antennae twitching, you might also be interested in Mr. Bungle’s show at the House of Blues on Wednesday, May 8. The always wacky and relentlessly eclectic aggregation will be joined on this tour by none other than Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.
For something a bit more conventional, the Dave Matthews Band will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, May 31. Presales are being administered through Warehouse, the official DMB fan club, and you can sign up now. The general ticket sale gets underway on February 16. And shifting back to the unconventional, tickets for Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry and Filter (the “Freaks on Parade” tour) at the Pavilion on Sunday, September 15, go on sale this week. There are more presales than you can shake a boa constrictor at, so hit the link for details.
Concerts This Week
Little Screamin' Kenny has been a fixture on the Houston music scene for decades. After a stint in Steppenwolf (“Born to Be Wild”), LSK settled in the Bayou City and has played with Carolyn Wonderland, Dr. Rockit and the Hightailers, to name just a few. The Big Easy hosts Little Screamin’ Kenny and the Sidewinders on Friday.
“Herman’s Hermits?” you ask. “Seriously?” Yes and yes. Though it has been a few years since I saw Peter Noone (aka “Herman”), I came away from that show more than impressed. Noone and his crack band played all of the Hermits hits (“I’m Henry the VIII,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter”), along with British Invasion classics like “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and a generous helping of ‘60s chart toppers. Not only that, Noone had some decent jokes and snappy stage patter (“I looked in the mirror the other day and said, ‘Oh my God, it’s me mum!’”). Check him out on Saturday at Main Street Crossing.
Austin singer-songwriter Shelley King is on a roll, touring in support of her latest album, Madam Mystic, a solid collection of a dozen songs spiced with contributions from Cindy Cashdollar, Carolyn Wonderland (see above) and members of The Subdudes from New Orleans. King will play a late show at the Mucky Duck on Saturday, with a live streaming option available.
And speaking of Austin artists, Jason Boland and The Stragglers will perform on Saturday at the Heights Theater. Boland made his mark as a “red dirt” kind of dude, but there is more to his music than that, as shown in his latest record, The Light Saw Me, a concept album produced by Shooter Jennings that involves aliens and time travel. To paraphrase Shooter’s father Waylon, “I’m sure Hank didn’t do it this way.”