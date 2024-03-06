Houston Concert Watch 3/6: Bun B, Dash Rip Rock and More

Being a music lover, I like to quote song lyrics. Maybe too much. My youngest daughter threatened me with bodily harm when, on vacation one year, we arrived at London’s Victoria Station. Glancing around, it all fell into place. Summoning Cream’s “White Room,” I declared, “I walked into such a sad time, at the station.”
Getting no reaction but plowing ahead nevertheless, I continued, gesturing at the scene before us. “Platform ticket, restless diesels, goodbye windows, tired starlings.” The birds were probably pigeons, but whatever, I was on a roll. “I swear to God, Dad,” my daughter sighed. “If you don’t stop, I will punch you.” It didn’t get much better when, while (whilst?) on a hike through the English countryside, we encountered a hedgerow, and underneath it was some sort of scurrying noise. But that’s another story for another time.
So you can imagine my glee when Spotify announced Song Psychic, a new feature that is now part of its streaming music service. It seems that users can ask Spotify questions dealing with topics ranging from love to careers to existential matters. Once a question is submitted, the answer comes back in the form of a song. For instance, the question, “Will I get a date for the prom?” could be answered with the angsty Gilbert O’Sullivan classic “Alone Again (Naturally).” Ah, the possibilities! “Am I going to get in trouble at work?” generates Ray Charles’ “Busted.” “Will we survive the current unrest prevalent in our country?” Cue REM’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It.” Have fun!
Ticket Alert
If, as we used to say, you kick it old school, you won’t want to miss out on Frankie Beverly and Maze, performing on Saturday, April 14, at Toyota Center. Beverly has joined the thundering herd of artists who are declaring their current tour as the last go-round, and he’s doing it in style, bringing along the O’Jays and El DeBarge. Tickets are on sale now, with plenty of good ones left.
On the other hand, Cage the Elephant has a new album (Neon Pill) coming out in May, and the band will be touring this summer to support it. Kind of a wild-ass notion these days. No “farewell tour,” no playing an entire album to celebrate a dubious anniversary. Be that as it may, you can get in on the act when the band plays at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 12. Presales are in progress, with the general sale set for this Friday at 10 a.m.
This just in: I Prevail and Halestorm will headline a bill that also includes Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday, August 10. Presales are up now, and the general sale starts on Friday. Throw those Devil Horns!
Stop the Presses! Attention Hot Toddies! Todd Rundgren, a wizard and a true star, will play at the House of Blues on Sunday, June 9. Presales and VIP packages are available right now, with the general sale on Friday. Here’s hoping that Rundgren doesn’t trip over a monitor wedge like the last time he was in Houston.
Concerts This Week
Rodeo Houston is, to quote the western classic “Rawhide,” rollin’, rollin’ rollin’, and while the streams may not be swollen (not at the moment, anyway, but check the forecast), the city has united in its collective desire to dress up like John Wayne and chow down on fried twinkies (or fried whatever) at a truly alarming pace.
Here is the lineup for this week at NRG Stadium:
Jelly Roll – Wednesday, March 6
Luke Bryan - Thursday, March 7
Major Lazer – Friday, March 8
Lainey Wilson – Saturday, March 9
Los Tigres del Norte – Sunday, March 10
Whiskey Myers – Monday, March 11
Bun B – Tuesday, March 12
It is apparent that Rodeo Houston continues to make good on its long-standing commitment to diversity. Back when, people thought “diverse” meant booking the Cisco Kid (Duncan Renaldo) alongside Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. Some years later, Charley Pride made his Houston rodeo debut. That was considered progressive. And when Kool and the Gang were booked, it was considered (in some circles) bull goose loony.
But that was then. Now, Rodeo Houston programming fully reflects Houston’s multicultural nature. Sure, you’ve got Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson representing the more traditional country sound, but along with those acts come Jelly Roll (face-tatted rap / country mashup), Major Lazer (reggae with a dance groove), Los Tigres del Norte (GOAT Mexican band – see Macro Torres’ review of a recent festival performance in Austin), Whiskey Myers (latter-day Lynyrd Skynyrd-esque southern rock) and Houston’s own rapper and restaurateur (Trill Burgers) Bun B. Now that’s mixing it up!
New Orleans has never been short on characters and eccentrics. In the literary realm, there’s Ignatius Reilly, the Elmer-Fudd-hat-wearing protagonist of John Kennedy Toole’s beloved novel Confederacy of Dunces. In the real world, you’ve got Dash Rip Rock (“Let’s Go Smoke Some Pot”) and Cowboy Mouth (“Jenny Says”).
Both Crescent City bands will be in Houston for shows on Saturday. Dash Rip Rock will bring the weird to the Continental Club, and Cowboy Mouth will do its thing at Main Street Crossing. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: Cowboy Mouth is named after a 1971 one-act play by Sam Shepard and Patti Smith. Also, be sure to check out Gladys Fuentes’ interview with Dash Rip Rock right here in the Houston Press.
For something a bit more sedate, consider the Montreal Guitar Trio at the Mucky Duck on Thursday. Like their colleagues in the California Guitar Trio, the members of MG3 have an eclectic aesthetic, presenting a repertoire that includes works by Astor Piazzolla (nuevo tango), Ennio Morricone (“A Fistful of Dollars”) and Rush (“Tom Sawyer”). I say “sedate,” but rest assured that the fretboards will be burning.