Houston Concert Watch 3/20: Squirrel Nut Zippers, Scarface and More

I was saddened to read recently that the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team has discontinued its long-running Dollar Dog Night, a promotion which allowed fans to buy a hot dog for $1 during games played in April. Was this move made because the organization is cheap? Trying to maximize profits?
No, club officials said that the reason has to do with the fact that the hot dogs were increasingly being used as projectiles. Fans threw the tube steaks onto the field. And in the stands, food fights broke out that put Animal House to shame.
All this brouhaha reminded me of the days when the Astros – mired in a multi-season habit of sucking – attempted to draw people to the Astrodome by dispensing free beer for the rest of the game whenever an Astros player hit a home run while the stadium clock was on an even-numbered minute.
I was there on June 6, 1974, when Lee May hit the first “foamer.” As one, the crowd rose to its feet and ran for the concession stands. Grown men choked back tears of gratitude. When I went to get a Coke (I was 11 at the time), I was handed a beer. May repeated the feat a few games later, and there was talk of the first baseman running for mayor.
Ticket Alert
Gee, where to start? Lots of announcements this week, among them ELO at Toyota Center on Wednesday, October 16. Technically speaking, the show is billed as “Jeff Lynne’s ELO,” but whatever. Some legal thing. Same songs, same spaceship. Presales are in progress now, and the general sale starts on Friday. ELO is calling this the Over and Out Tour, so it looks like this will be the last time around for the electric cellos, etc.
The ‘90s will be celebrated at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Thursday, August 22, with Stone Temple Pilots and Live co-headlining a show that will also include Soul Asylum. STP and Live will close the show on alternate nights, and in Houston it will be STP’s turn, so make your plans accordingly. Presales are up now, with the general sale set for Friday.
Also just announced: Americana dudes the Avett Brothers will perform at the Smart Financial Centre on Saturday, October 12, in support of a forthcoming album, their first in five years. Snag tickets during the presales going on now, or wait until the general sale on Friday if you must.
Fans of serious plank spanking will want to check out a couple of shows coming to the Heights Theater. The Texas Blues Guitar Summit, featuring Anson Funderburgh, Mike Morgan and Shawn Pittman, will convene on Thursday, June 6, for a major-league cutting contest. Then on Friday, July 12, Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-a-Whirl Band will slide in for an evening of blues. Texas blues, as a matter of fact.
Concerts This Week
Last December, Brad “Scarface” Jordan appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” and absolutely crushed it. Who could not be charmed when he opened the show by saying, “We came to jam for y’all tonight. Or this morning. Whenever the fuck it is.” Springboarding off this recent success, the former Geto Boy and Houston City Council candidate has assembled a brief tour which will make a stop tonight at Warehouse Live Midtown. Damn, it feels good to be a gangsta!
The Continental Club will be busy this week, with shows from Jon Dee Graham and The Fighting Cocks on Thursday and Bobby Rush on Friday. Over the years, Graham has morphed into a respected singer-songwriter, but some still remember his tenure with the legendary Austin band The Skunks (“Cheap Girl”!). Bluesman Bobby Rush is 90 years old and still tearing it up on a regular basis, after beginning his career on the chitlin circuit when he was so young that he had to wear a fake moustache because he couldn’t grow one. Now that will give you the blues! Be sure to check out Gladys Fuentes' previews of both shows here (Graham) and here (Rush).
Squirrel Nut Zippers rode the crest of the ‘90s swing revival, quickly notching a hit with the single “Hell.” Since then, it’s been hills and valleys for Jimbo Mathus and company, but they continue to fly the flag, preserving their unique blues / jazz / swing tradition. See them on Friday at the Heights Theater.