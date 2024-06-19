Houston Concert Watch 6/19: Drive By Truckers, Steve Earle and More

With Styx and Foreigner gracing the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion stage this week, it seems like a good time to reflect on what Perry Mason might call The Case of the Disappearing Musicians. In the case of Styx, only two “classic lineup” musicians remain, guitarists James Young and Tommy Shaw. Foreigner has only one original member, founder Mick Jones, and he only plays with the band when he is able, due to Parkinson’s disease.
With advancing age and accompanying health issues, this is not an uncommon state of affairs for many classic rock bands who are still touring. But what about cases where there is zero connection between the act currently on the road and the band’s origins, aside from the name?
Such is the case with the collection of musicians that now calls itself The Guess Who. The band was supposed to play this Saturday at the House of Blues, but a recent business move by original Guess Who vocalist and songwriter Burton Cummings has put the kibosh on that and other shows. While Cummings has no legal recourse to prevent the Guess Who “cover band” from performing under the name, he is both the songwriter and publisher of many of the original band’s hits, and as such, he has denied permission for his songs to be performed in commercial settings. Will this cost Cummings money? Yes. Does he care? No, at least not in the face of maintaining his musical legacy. Now that’s an “eff you” for the books.
Ticket Alert
What with pounding piano, Gulf Coast boogie and twinkle in the eye vocals, it is scientifically and medically impossible not to have a rocking good time at a Marcia Ball show. OK, that last statement is not endorsed by the American Medical Association or any other reputable organization, but I will stand by it. You can find out for yourself by picking up tickets – on sale now – for her show at Main Street Crossing on Tuesday, October 22.
Two score years ago, a Swedish guitarist set foot upon our shores with the intention of revolutionizing the art of electric guitar playing. And you know what? He pretty much did! We’re talking here about Yngwie Malmsteen – sorry, that’s Yngwie J. Malmsteen – who just announced a 40th anniversary tour which will make a stop at Warehouse Live Midtown on Monday, November 4, with tickets on sale right now. Though the neoclassical shredder has certainly matured as an artist and a person, Malmsteen himself admits that he was a bit of a handful early on in his career. Especially when fellow passengers on airplane flights displeased him.
Concerts This Week
Tonight at the House of Blues, Drive By Truckers (the band from Athens, GA that’s not R.E.M.) will celebrate the 2002 double album Southern Rock Opera with a performance of the whole sucker, something that band members indicate probably won’t ever happen again after this current tour. ‘Cause Knowledge is Power: All-around Americana stud Jason Isbell played guitar with the Truckers in the early aughts. For more on Drive By Truckers, check out Bob Ruggiero’s piece on the band here.
“Are you experienced? Have you ever been experienced? Well, I have.” Thus spoke Jimi Hendrix, ushering in a new era in rock and roll and turning the art of guitar playing on its head. If you missed it the first time around, or if you just can’t resist wallowing again in some primo psychedelia, head over to Miller Outdoor Theatre on Saturday, when the ensemble Classic Albums Live will perform Jimi’s debut album Are You Experienced, “note for note, cut for cut.” The show is free, and covered seating may be obtained here.
As mentioned, classic rock stalwarts Styx and Foreigner are on a co-headlining tour this summer, performing on Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Check out Bob Ruggiero’s concert preview here.) Neither band has ever been a critics’ favorite, but both have sold a ton of records and garnered loyal fan bases over multi-decade careers. Foreigner will (finally) be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall, and since former Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner has been kicked off of the Rock Hall board, there may be a chance for Styx too. However, any ceremony involving (extremely) former Styx vocalist Dennis DeYoung and current band members would certainly be awk-ward!
What can you say about Steve Earle? He is a singer, songwriter, producer, novelist, actor and broadcaster, succeeding in all endeavors. Earle will be releasing a new album, Alone Again (Live) next month, and you can get a preview of the record on Tuesday at Main Street Crossing in Tomball. Or if you want to keep it inside the Loop, Earle will also perform on Thursday, June 27 at the Heights Theater, so there’s no excuse for missing out.