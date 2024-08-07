Houston Concert Watch 8/7: Luke Combs, Limp Bizkit and More

The history of rock and roll is rife with conflict between bandmates. Sure, there have been a series of battling siblings (the Everly Brothers, the Kinks, Heart, the Black Crowes) over the years, but there have also been bands in which certain members could barely stand to be on stage together (Pink Floyd, the Ramones, Fleetwood Mac). It seems that Journey is once again in the latter category, with (once again) keyboardist Joanathan Cain suing guitarist and founding member Neal Schon. This in the midst of a massive stadium tour with Def Leppard and Steve Miller that hits Minute Maid Park next Wednesday.
The beef involves control and money. Cain and Schon are the only members of the band’s board of directors, creating a 50/50 deadlock between two guys who evidently can’t even agree on the most fundamental of matters. According to Cain, Schon has been a spendthrift with the band’s money, to the point of maxing out an Amex card with a $1 million limit (that’s a lot of macadamia nuts and Evian from the mini bar). In his suit, Cain’s lawyers claim that Schon’s profligate spending “pose[s] a sever threat of harm to…Journey’s storied history of musical greatness.” Er, have these guys heard the Generations album?
Ticket Alert
Two big shows (well, actually three) have been announced for October. Post Malone will perform on Tuesday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 23, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in support of his forthcoming album F-1 Trillion. Malone, who describes his music as “genre-less” has achieved tremendous success on both the rap and country charts, so, yeah, he can probably sell out two nights. Tickets are on sale now, with seats remaining for both shows, but brace yourself. If you want to sit in the covered area of the CWMP, plan on a minimum of around $150 plus fees, with seats down front going for $500 to (I shit you not) $1,470.
Then there’s Morrisey on Thursday, October 31, at the 713 Music Hall. However, with the Pope of Mope, you never know if you will be getting a trick or a treat, as Morrisey has developed a justified reputation as something of a flake, cancelling or postponing shows, to the tune of 345 since 1991, according to the We Heart Music website. The general sale is set for Friday, with a number of presale opportunities available in the meantime. Not surprisingly, there will be no meet and greet option for this one, since Morrisey isn’t really a “hey, man, how's it hangin'?” kind of guy.
Concerts This Week
The Fabulous Thunderbirds began their career in Austin 50 years ago, serving as the house band at Antone’s, backing Muddy Waters and other blues giants. It’s been a wild ride since then, but the band is still on the road under the leadership of vocalist / harp player Kim Wilson. You can catch the T-Birds tonight and Thursday at Main Street Crossing and hear what the blues is all about. For more on the Fabulous Thunderbirds and their new album, click here for a Houston Press concert preview.
Luke Combs’ “Growing Up and Getting Old” tour will make a two-night stop at NRG Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Combs has been on a serious roll the past couple of years, releasing three albums (Growing Up, Getting Old and Fathers & Sons) and reviving Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” as a hit single. The tour provides a festival vibe, with four different opening acts each night, so check the schedules and pick your performance.
On Saturday, it’s The Gaslight Anthem at the White Oak Music Hall. With the exception of a brief tour in 2018 celebrating the tenth anniversary of the album The ’59 Sound, the Jersey boys were inactive for almost a decade before kicking things back into gear with History Books, released late in 2023. Since then, to continue the automotive analogy, it’s been pedal to the metal, including a collaboration with the ultimate New Jerseyan, Bruce Springsteen.
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will be rocking hard this weekend, starting on Saturday with a co-headlining show from I Prevail and Halestorm. Then on Sunday, Limp Bizkit will take the stage, with Bones, N8NOFACE and (yes) Corey Feldman opening. It seems that the band and Corey go back a ways. For more on Limp Bizkit and the band’s relative mellowing since the days of Woodstock ‘99, check out Clint Hale’s Houston Press feature.