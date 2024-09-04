Houston Concert Watch 9/4: 21 Pilots, Bush and More

While hanging out on Labor Day this past Monday, Netflix viewers could feast (sorry) on the spectacle of perennial champion Joey Chestnut devouring 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes, handily winning the competition and setting a new world record in the process. Disgusting, really. For a complete account of the proceedings, please refer to Sean Pendergast's comprehensive report in the Press.
Who organizes and officiates these celebrations of gluttony? The International Federation of Competitive Eating, that’s who. The IFOCE was founded in 1997, and since that time the organization has overseen eating competitions devoted to everything from SPAM to matzoh balls. In case Chestnut’s achievement has ignited your competitive spirit, here are some of Chestnur's IFOCE records that are just waiting to be broken:
Chicken wings – 182 in 30 minutes
Asparagus – 12 pounds, 8.75 ounces in 10 minutes
Jalapeno Poppers – 118 in 10 minutes
Twinkies – 121 in 6 minutes
So, tuck in, as they say across the pond, and don’t forget the Alka-Seltzer.
This just in: A federal judge has ruled that Donald Trump may no longer use the song "Hold On, I'm Coming" at his campaign rallies. It was reported in this space that the family of Isaac Hayes, one of the song's co-authors, had filed suit after the Trump campaign ignored a cease and desist letter. As proposed here, maybe the Trump Campaign and the Hayes family could compromise and, while not allowing Trump to use "Hold On," agree to the playing of another Hayes classic, "Salty Chocolate Balls," as originally performed on "South Park." It is an idea whose time has come, I'm telling ya.
Ticket Alert
For those who like their Christmas music to rock hard, be advised that the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform on Thursday, December 26, with two shows at Toyota Center. The general ticket sale will begin next Friday, September 13, though there are some fan club presales before then.
Tickets are still available for guitarist Johnny Marr’s show on Tuesday, October 1, at the Bayou Music Center. Marr, one of the instrument’s most distinctive stylists, made his mark playing guitar for the Smiths with Morrissey during the ‘80s. In more recent years, he has been a member of the Pretenders and Modest Mouse.
And speaking of guitarists from the ‘80s, former Police member Andy Summers will play at the House of Blues on Wednesday, November 6. On this current tour, Summers combines his music with his photography and writings in a multi-media program. Good seats are still available, with VIP ticketing options available if you want to get up-close and personal. But don't stand too close to him.
One more upcoming guitar show to keep an eye on: Marcus King at the Bayou Music Center on Thursday, October 3. The bluesy rocker has been making a lot of noise in guitar circles over the past few years, and his star is on the rise. King, who has been quite open about struggling with mental health issues, is touring in support of his latest album, appropriately entitled Mood Swings.
Concerts This Week
No one seems to know exactly how to classify 21 Pilots. The band, such as it is, consists of vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, plus a collection of studio and touring musicians. The music mixes influences ranging from alt-rock to hip-hop to emo. Oh, and the guys often wear masks on stage. Check them out tonight at Toyota Center.
In the mid ‘90s, Bush was sometimes criticized as a Nirvana knock-off, and the band's position became even harder to defend when front man Gavin Rossdale began dating Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love. Author Chuck Klosterman even referred to Bush as “the grunge Warrant.” Ouch. Despite enduring occasional slings and arrows from the press, the band has continued to make music and sell records. Bush performs on Thursday at the 713 Music Hall.
So what does San Antonio’s Nothing More have in common with Genesis? In both cases, the bands' drummers (Johnny Hawkins and Phil Collins, respectively) stepped out from behind the kit to take over lead vocals at the front of the stage. Prior to a showcase gig for record company executives in 2008, Nothing More's Hawkins took hold of the mic, significantly elevating the band’s sound and eventually leading to a major-label signing. Nothing More is currently on tour in support of the just-released album Carnal, stopping at the Bayou Music Center on Friday.
The Australian band Hoodoo Gurus is in the midst of its “Back to the Stone Age” tour, performing the album Stoneage Romeos in it entirety to mark the 40th anniversary of the disc’s release. How can you not like a band with album titles like Mars Needs Guitars! and Magna Cum Louder? Catch Hoodoo Gurus on Friday at the House of Blues.