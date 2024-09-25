Houston Concert Watch 9/25: Weezer, Sum 41 and More

Most music writers (and music fans, for that matter) have bitched mightily about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Why isn’t Warren Zevon in? Or Gram Parsons? And don’t get me started on Little Feat. But, much to my amazement, there is a hall of fame that has missed the mark more times that the Rock Hall. And I’m talking here about the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York.
Each year since 1998, the Toy Hall has inducted between two and 12 toys, based on the recommendations of an advisory committee and votes from toy lovers around the world. Much like the Rock Hall, the public vote really doesn’t hold a great deal of sway, proportionally, in comparison to the collective wisdom (sic) of the committee.
So why do I have the red ass? Partly because of definitions. A board game is not a toy. It’s a game. And trading cards – be they baseball or Pokemon – are not toys either. But there they are in the Toy Hall. For every richly deserving inductee, say, Lincoln Logs (which, by the way, were invented by Frank Lloyd Wright’s son John in 1924), there are questionable choices such as, well, the cardboard box. Yes, really. Oh, and the stick.
Among this year’s finalists, which were just announced a few days ago, I am rooting for Transformers, the trampoline (which, interestingly enough, was not trademarked until 1945), and radio-controlled cars. You can cast your vote here, but you need to hurry, as voting ends today. And another thing - where’s Gumby, dammit?
Ticket Alert
The presales (and there are several different varieties) are up for Metallica at NRG Stadium on Saturday, June 14. Evidently subscribing to the saying, “Go big or go home,” Metallica is pulling out all the stops for this tour, bringing along Pantera (such as the band is, with Dimebag and Vinnie Paul out of the picture) and Suicidal Tendencies to open. The show will utilize an “in the round” configuration, so check the seating chart carefully when you buy tickets. The general sale will start on Friday.
Tickets are on sale now for Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets on Wednesday, December 11, at the Heights Theater. Lowe has enjoyed success as a solo act (“Cruel to Be Kind), a songwriter (“What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love and Understanding?” for Elvis Costello) and a producer (John Hiatt, the Mavericks). Los Straitjackets, known for their onstage look of black suits, gold Aztec medallions and lucha libre masks, have been keeping the instrumental guitar tradition alive for over 30 years. It’s an unlikely but potent combo.
Weird Al Yankovic is gearing up for a major tour (“Bigger and Weirder”) next year, one which promises hits like “Amish Paradise” and “Eat It” along with deep cuts which have never been performed live. The Houston show will be at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, August 1, with presales up now and the general ticket sale on Friday.
Concerts This Week
Hozier’s show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion back in May was postponed due to severe weather, but he will make up that gig tonight. The Irish singer-songwriter has experienced a busy year, with his song “Too Sweet” from the EP Unheard hitting number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell, who appeared on Unheard, will open tonight’s show.
It has been 30 years since Weezer released its self-titled debut (aka the Blue Album, featuring the song “Buddy Holly”), so that means it’s time for an anniversary tour, with (natch) the album being performed in its entirety. The band will play on Saturday at Toyota Center, with fellow ‘90s favorites Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. opening, providing more bang for the concert buck.
Sum 41 has demonstrated a fondness for puns, tagging previous tours with names like “Tour of the Rising Sum,” “Sum Like It Loud” and “Don’t Call It a Sum-Back Tour.” When the band released its latest (and, they say, last) album, Heaven :x: Hell, it was announced that Sum 41 would disband after the subsequent tour, which has been christened (get ready) “Tour of the Setting Sum.” Check out the last go-round on Sunday at the 713 Music Hall.
There was something in the water of Manchester in the early ‘80s, with bands like New Order, Barclay James Harvest and even Kajagoogoo generating interest in the music scene surrounding the city north of London. But the longest shadow was cast by the Smiths, led by vocalist Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr. That massively influential band disbanded in 1987, with Morrissey going on to solo success and Marr working with the Pretenders, Oasis and Modest Mouse. While Smiths fans continue to hope for a reunion, the two principals are both on the road separately, with Marr performing on Tuesday at the Bayou Music Center and Morrissey scheduled to play the 713 Music Hall on Thursday, October 31.
Rodney Crowell’s website says that he is a “native Texan.” True enough, I suppose, but come on now, Rodney. Yes, you are from Texas, but, in point of fact, you are from Houston. The east side, to be quite specific. Represent, dude! Nevertheless, we will graciously welcome Crowell for a two-night stand at Main Street Crossing on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2.