Houston Concert Watch 10/2: Marcus King, Dash Rip Rock and More

How can you not feel sympathy for Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station and will not return to earth for another six months. It’s kind of like going to a party and then discovering your ride has left without you.
So this got me to thinking about the music that is played to awaken astronauts in space. The practice began during the Gemini program, when space missions began to grow longer, necessitating an alarm clock of some type. According to a NASA document, the first song played to adventurers in space was “Hello Dolly,” as performed by the always cool Jack Jones (see “The Love Boat Theme”) in December of 1965.
The list of music is a fascinating one, demonstrating a profound lack of hipness, at least in the early years of the space program. Worst choice? “On a Clear Day,” sung by Robert Goulet. Best choice? “The End” by the Doors (did anyone actually listen to the lyrics?). Honorable mention goes to “Paralyzed,” a gem by the Legendary Stardust Cowboy. That song was only used a couple of times before being retired, as it begins with a bunch of hollering and screaming, which totally freaked out the crews. I’m sure that it seemed like a good idea at the time.
Ticket Alert
Mary J. Blige has been called the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” She has been called the “Queen of R&B.” Of course, she has also been called a “bitch” by other female rappers, but that’s another story. Blige's "For My Fans Tour" arrives at Toyota Center on Tuesday, February 18, with NE-YO and Mario opening. Several different presales are going on this week, with the general ticket sale set for Friday. And don’t forger about the VIP experiences, which are available now. All include the standard merch and commemorative lanyard and laminate, but the best packages will put you in a “booth section” with a “dedicated server.” Myself, I really don’t care what the server’s level of commitment to the job might be, just so long as they show up promptly when I need another cocktail.
It was 40 years ago that the members of Dream Theater formed the band and discontinued their studies at the Berklee College of Music (no doubt disappointing their parents), so it’s time for an anniversary tour. You can catch the metallic prog rockers on Friday, February 14, at the 713 Music Hall. Pro tip for the guys: Do not take a date to this show in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Generally speaking, the fairer sex does not dig this band. She won’t be happy, and, therefore, neither will you.
And speaking of valentines, don’t miss Bullet for My Valentine on Thursday, April 17, at the Bayou Music Center. Don’t like the name that the Welshmen selected for their band? Well, it could have been worse. Early monikers were Jeff Killed John and 12 Pints of My Girlfriend’s Blood.
This just in: Austin guitarist Gary Clark Jr. (who opened for the Stones at NRG Stadium a few months back) will perform on Saturday, March 1, at the 713 Music Hall. Presales are in progress, with the general sale on Friday.
Concerts This Week
If you are in the market for some serious guitar playing, head for the Bayou Music Center on Thursday for Marcus King, who is touring in support of his most recent album, Mood Swings. Though he probably would have achieved fame eventually, his star rose quickly thanks to a YouTube video from 2014 that showed King playing a vintage Gibson 335 at the legendary Los Angeles retailer Norman’s Rare Guitars. As a former guitar salesman, I can assure you that it is extremely unusual when a music store employee actually encourages a customer to play more.
It's a busy week at the Continental Club (and really, when is it not?), with the unclassifiable Dash Rip Rock (“Let’s Go Smoke Some Pot”) performing on Thursday, with Laid Back Country Picker (see Gladys Fuentes’ Press interview with the band) opening. Then on Saturday, singer-songwriter Luba Dvorak presents the fourth edition of his Brooklyn Twang Festival. In addition to Dvorak, the lineup includes Western Jelly, Pack of Strays, the Annie Minogue Band and G. Vann and the Preacher Seeds.
Guitarist Ry Cooder, who had always been a student of roots / ethnic / traditional music forms, struck gold in the late ‘90s when he assembled a group of Cuban musicians under the banner of The Buena Vista Social Club. While some of the members who were involved in the original project are no longer with us, the institution remains, performing these days as the Buena Vista Social Orchestra. Check them out on Friday at the House of Blues.
When the history of progressive country is considered, Gary P. Nunn is a figure who looms large. He played bass with Michael Martin Murphy, Willie Nelson and Rusty Weir, finding greater fame as the piano player in the Lost Gonzo Band, which backed Jerry Jeff Walker. However, his most significant contribution to the Austin oeuvre came in the form of “London Homesick Blues,” aka “Home with the Armadillo,” which was written while on tour in the UK and later featured on Walker’s album Viva Terlingua. Nunn, still flying the armadillo flag, will perform on Saturday at the Heights Theater, with Garret T Capps and NASA Country opening.