Houston Concert Watch 2/5: Yola and More

Yesterday, RodeoHouston announced that Chance the Rapper, Marshmello and Houston-by-way-of-Minneapolis native Lizzo would round out its 2020 lineup. All three are noteworthy additions to this year's schedule, but there's plenty of music to be had between now and March as well. So we've compiled a list of the best acts in town this week, and we hope you'll join us at some of the shows below.

Pick of the Week:

Yola

Heights Theater – 02.07

Blending country, folk and soul music, Yola crafted one of the best-reviewed albums of 2019. Produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, her debut album Walk Through Fire showcases ethereal vocals atop strings and steel guitar, with lyrics that brought listeners to tears one minute before making them feel like they could take on any challenge. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform on Friday at the Heights Theater, marking her first performance in Houston. This one shouldn't be missed.

The Best of the Rest:

Sarah McLachlan

Hobby Center – 02.06

Sarah McLachlan has been a household name for nearly 30 years now. Her third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, was certified triple platinum in the US, and it further established her brand in her native Canada. She hasn't released a full-length record since the 2016's Wonderland - a Christmas album - and hasn't announced any plans for new music, but longtime fans should jump at the opportunity to hear McLachlan's angelic vocals at the Hobby Center on Thursday before the solitary singer-songwriter retreats from the spotlight again.

Colter Wall

White Oak Music Hall – 02.07

At the tender age of 19, folksy country artist Colter Wall was signed to Rick Rubin's American Songs publishing company. By 20, he had performed (as an opening act) at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Since then, the Saskatchewan native has released two full-length albums to much fanfare, and he hasn't shown any sign of slowing down. On tour in support of his latest EP, Colter Wall & The Scary Prairie Boys, the Canadian cowboy will visit White Oak Music Hall on Friday.

Highly Suspect

Revention Music Center – 02.08

Grammy-nominated rockers Highly Suspect refuse to be pigeonholed. A divisive force in the rock genre, the band combines garage rock, hip hop, heavy metal and even pop to create a smorgasbord of sound. While the Massachusetts-based outfit may not be everyone's cup of tea, their willingness to push boundaries and aptitude for blending styles cannot be ignored. Highly Suspect is scheduled to perform at Revention Music Center on Saturday in support of their latest release, MCID.

Elle Varner

Bronze Peackock – 02.10

In 2012, Elle Varner burst onto the scene with Perfectly Imperfect. Supported by lead single "Only Wanna Give It to You" - which featured a spry J. Cole - the album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Unfortunately, her follow-up Four Letter Word was shelved when the singer switched labels. But after seven long years, the New York native was finally able to release another record. On tour in support of ELLEVATION, Varner will bring her sultry vocals the Bronze Peacock at House of Blues on Monday.