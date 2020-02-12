Houston Concert Watch 2/12: Silversun Pickups and More

Surely I'm not the only one who had way too much fun watching the opening weekend of the XFL. I know it's far too early to make any projections, but the Houston Roughnecks looked like one of the strongest teams in the league during their debut. Given the ongoing mismanagement of the Texans and the low cost of XFL tickets, I may have a new favorite professional football team in the Bayou City. While we wait for the Roughnecks to face off against the St. Louis BattleHawks, there are a few concerts in town worth checking out.

Pick of the Week:

Silversun Pickups

House of Blues – 02.18

After two decades of crafting atmospheric, emotive rock music that might have been just a little too biographical, Silversun Pickups' lead vocalist Brian Aubert decided it was time to make a change. In the middle of recording his band's fifth studio album - their first with renowned producer Butch Vig at the helm - Aubert got sober, which resulted in one of the Los Angeles group's most heartfelt outings. On tour in support of Widow's Weeds - which both mourns and celebrates the process of breaking oneself down and rebuilding - Silversun Pickups will perform at House of Blues on Tuesday.

The Best of the Rest:

Adam Bricks

Continental Club – 02.13

When we asked Adam Bricks to describe his music, the Houston native told us he was an anti-folk singer-songwriter. That was when he was promoting his sophomore release, Relations, which explored connections and how relationships develop. Four years later, one of the most emotive voices in the the Bayou City has returned with new music. In support of the release of the second single from his upcoming album Trials, Bricks will perform this Thursday at the Continental Club. Supported by Ancient Cat Society and Hearts of Animals.

Ángela Aguilar

Arena Theater - 02.13

At the tender age of 15, Ángela Aguilar received her first Grammy nomination. The Mexican-American singer lost out to Luis Miguel, but the nod established what many of her fans already suspected: that she could be the future of Tejano music. Most recently, Aguilar - the daughter of renowned singer Pepe Aguilar - released Baila Esta Cumbia, which sees the teenager covering and reinterpreting seven of Selena's most well-know songs, including the fan-favorite "Bid Bidi Bom Bom." The 16-year-old phenom visits Arena Theater tomorrow night.

Grace Potter

House of Blues – 02.14

Most fans knew that Grace Potter & The Nocturnals weren't going to continue making music after singer Grace Potter and drummer Matt Burr finalized their divorce in 2017. But that wouldn't be the last we heard from Potter, who boasts one of the most powerful voices in the music industry and has drawn favorable comparisons to the likes of Tina Turner and Janis Joplin. Free of the input of any bandmates or labels, Potter began working on some of the most intimate songs she has ever written, 11 of which were eventually compiled together for the Vermont native's first release in four years. On tour in support of Daylight, Potter will perform at House of Blues on Friday.

MercyMe

Toyota Center – 02.15

Formed in Oklahoma in 1994, Christian rockers MercyMe self-released six records before "I Can Only Imagine" caught the ear of INO Records (which has since rebranded as Fair Trade Services). Written by lead vocalist Bart Millard, the track imagined what Heaven would be like for his father who had recently died of cancer. Since then, the Oklahoma natives have released nine studio albums and sold millions of record. On tour in support of their upcoming album, which the band teased with their latest single "Almost Home," MercyMe will visit Toyota Center this Saturday.