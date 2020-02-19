Houston Concert Watch 2/19: Joseph and More

There was a little something for everyone this week in music news. Billie Eilish released "No Time To Die," her moody theme for the next James Bond film; Justin Bieber put out an underwhelming, albeit catchy new album; and Korn announced a co-headlining tour with Faith No More. What more could you ask for? How about a list of the best acts visiting Houston in the next week! Keep scrolling for details.

Pick of the Week:

Joseph

House of Blues – 02.25

After sophomore effort I'm Alone, No You're Not landed Joseph on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, many expected the indie trio of sisters to release another record in the same vein. Instead, Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner deliberately eschewed their previous sound for last year's Good Luck, Kid, a much grittier offering. On tour in support of their third album Good Luck, Kid, Joseph — named in honor of both their grandfather and a town in Oregon - will visit House of Blues on Tuesday.

The Best of the Rest:

Chastity Belt

Satellite Bar – 02.20

After a brief hiatus in 2018, Julia Shapiro, Lydia Lund, Annie Truscott and Gretchen Grimm decided to give Chastity Belt another go. And thankfully so, because the quartet of rockers subsequently wrote and recorded their most intimate release yet. Previously known for their crude wit, the group's latest release sees vocalist Julia Shapiro at her most confessional, with more emphasis on the lyricism than ever before. Supported by Nanami Ozone and Hugh F, Chastity Belt visits Satellite Bar on Thursday.

Kat Edmonson

Heights Theater – 02.21

Kat Edmonson has made quite a name for herself in jazz circles over the past 10 years. The Houston native — who boasts a voice that makes her music sound like something you'd find in your grandparents' record collection — is ethereal in a way that doesn't sound forced, a unique trait that has landed a few of her albums on the Billboard Heatseekers and contemporary jazz charts. On tour in support of her fifth solo outing Dreamers Do, which was released just two weeks ago, Edmonson will perform at the Heights Theater on Friday.

Thrice

House of Blues – 02.21

If there's been any generally agreed-upon criticism of the Thrice in recent years, it's that their sound has strayed from its heavier roots. The California quartet has released ten albums in the past two decades, experimenting with different sounds and genres along the way — to mixed reception from fans and critics. Their latest offering, 2018's Psalms, is generally regarded as their most raw album; but it was 2005's Vheissu that established the band as rock royalty and earned them a horde of dedicated fans. Touring in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the breakthrough record, Thrice will visit House of Blues on Friday.

Rex Orange County

Revention Music Center – 02.22

At the tender age of 18, Alex O'Connor — better known by his stage name Rex Orange County — landed a feature of Tyler, The Creator's Flowerboy, making him a household name with in-the-know music lovers. Since then, the English singer/songwriter - now 21 - has established himself as an eclectic, emotive artist who refuses to be pigeonholed. On tour in support of Pony, his third outing and major-label debut with Sony, Rex Orange County is scheduled to perform on Saturday at Revention Music Center.