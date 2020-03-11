Houston Concert Watch 3/11: Gwen Stefani and More

Concerns about the Coronavirus be damned, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is officially in full-swing. More than 566,000 people attended activities on the grounds between March 3 and 9, and 439,000 of them attended concerts inside NRG Stadium, according to RodeoHouston's web site. Which is to say that if there's barbecue and live music, it's hard to persuade Houstonians to stay home. For those of you who haven't self-quarantined, we have put together a list of the best acts coming to town this week. Hope to see you all out there.

Pick of the Week:

Gwen Stefani

NRG Stadium – 03.17

Gwen Stefani is a pioneer. After cutting her teeth as the front woman of No Doubt in the '90s, the California native launched into a solo career with 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby. While some listeners grumbled about her transition to a more pop-friendly sound, even the most ardent ska enthusiasts were hard pressed to deny the catchy hooks of "What You Waiting For?" and "Hollaback Girl." In recent years, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter hasn't toured much - save for a residency in Las Vegas - but RodeoHouston convinced her to revisit the Bayou City for the first time since 2016. See her at NRG Stadium on Tuesday.

The Best of the Rest:

Free Nationals

House of Blues – 03.12

Best known as Anderson .Paak's live band, the Free Nationals are a funky, soulful quartet with talent to spare. Inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and Herbie Hancock, the group's career has been built on collaborations, and their self-titled debut album only bolsters that reputation. Featuring guest appearances from the late Mac Miller, T.I., Chronixx and more, the band's first proper recording is a delight. On tour in support of it, the Free Nationals will perform at House of Blues on Thursday.

Marc Rebillet

White Oak Music Hall – 03.12

Marc Rebillet constructs songs from scratch. The YouTube star has made a name for himself as an improvisational artist whose electronic loops and catchy beats are capped off by cheeky lyricism. But despite his penchant for humor, the Dallas native boasts quite a bit of musical knowledge, having played piano since he was 4 and studied classical music since the tender age of 15. On tour in support of Europe, his sophomore effort, Rebillet will bring his slow-buring R&B hooks to White Oak Music Hall on Thursday.

Lizzo

NRG Stadium – 03.13

Barely two years ago, few people knew who Lizzo was. She spent most of 2018 touring with HAIM and Florence + The Machine, performing as an opening act for both groups. Then she released Cuz I Love You, and everything changed for the Detroit-born, Houston-raised singer-songwriter. Supported by the singles "Juice," "Tempo" and "Truth Hurts" - all of which advocate for body positivity, self-care and girl power - Lizzo has grown into one of the hottest contemporary artists in the world. Fans can watch her make her RodeoHouston debut on Friday.

Silverstein

Warehouse Live – 03.16

Screamo isn't as popular as it once was, and most artists have abandoned it in recent years. But while many of their peers were busy reinventing themselves, Silverstein was doubling down on the genre. Twenty years removed from their formation, the Ontario quintet sounds as sharp and biting as ever on their latest release, which is as intensely angsty and infectiously catchy as anything in their catalog. On tour in support of their 10th studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown, Silverstein will bring their post-hardcore musings to Warehouse Live on Monday.