 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Gwen Stefani at the Sound Advice Amphitheater in 2007.
Gwen Stefani at the Sound Advice Amphitheater in 2007.
Photo by Santiago Felipe

Houston Concert Watch 3/11: Gwen Stefani and More

Matthew Keever | March 11, 2020 | 5:00am
AA

Concerns about the Coronavirus be damned, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is officially in full-swing. More than 566,000 people attended activities on the grounds between March 3 and 9, and 439,000 of them attended concerts inside NRG Stadium, according to RodeoHouston's web site. Which is to say that if there's barbecue and live music, it's hard to persuade Houstonians to stay home. For those of you who haven't self-quarantined, we have put together a list of the best acts coming to town this week. Hope to see you all out there.

Pick of the Week:

Gwen Stefani
NRG Stadium – 03.17
Gwen Stefani is a pioneer. After cutting her teeth as the front woman of No Doubt in the '90s, the California native launched into a solo career with 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby. While some listeners grumbled about her transition to a more pop-friendly sound, even the most ardent ska enthusiasts were hard pressed to deny the catchy hooks of "What You Waiting For?" and "Hollaback Girl." In recent years, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter hasn't toured much - save for a residency in Las Vegas - but RodeoHouston convinced her to revisit the Bayou City for the first time since 2016. See her at NRG Stadium on Tuesday.

The Best of the Rest:

Free Nationals
House of Blues – 03.12
Best known as Anderson .Paak's live band, the Free Nationals are a funky, soulful quartet with talent to spare. Inspired by the likes of Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and Herbie Hancock, the group's career has been built on collaborations, and their self-titled debut album only bolsters that reputation. Featuring guest appearances from the late Mac Miller, T.I., Chronixx and more, the band's first proper recording is a delight. On tour in support of it, the Free Nationals will perform at House of Blues on Thursday.

Marc Rebillet
White Oak Music Hall – 03.12
Marc Rebillet constructs songs from scratch. The YouTube star has made a name for himself as an improvisational artist whose electronic loops and catchy beats are capped off by cheeky lyricism. But despite his penchant for humor, the Dallas native boasts quite a bit of musical knowledge, having played piano since he was 4 and studied classical music since the tender age of 15. On tour in support of Europe, his sophomore effort, Rebillet will bring his slow-buring R&B hooks to White Oak Music Hall on Thursday.

Lizzo
NRG Stadium – 03.13
Barely two years ago, few people knew who Lizzo was. She spent most of 2018 touring with HAIM and Florence + The Machine, performing as an opening act for both groups. Then she released Cuz I Love You, and everything changed for the Detroit-born, Houston-raised singer-songwriter. Supported by the singles "Juice," "Tempo" and "Truth Hurts" - all of which advocate for body positivity, self-care and girl power - Lizzo has grown into one of the hottest contemporary artists in the world. Fans can watch her make her RodeoHouston debut on Friday.

Silverstein
Warehouse Live – 03.16
Screamo isn't as popular as it once was, and most artists have abandoned it in recent years. But while many of their peers were busy reinventing themselves, Silverstein was doubling down on the genre. Twenty years removed from their formation, the Ontario quintet sounds as sharp and biting as ever on their latest release, which is as intensely angsty and infectiously catchy as anything in their catalog. On tour in support of their 10th studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown, Silverstein will bring their post-hardcore musings to Warehouse Live on Monday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >