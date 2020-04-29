Streaming Concert Watch 4/29: Ryan Bingham and More

Another week has come and gone without live music, and I mourn with the rest of you. In lieu of in-person concerts, there are a lot of great shows we can enjoy from the comfort of our own homes while we continue adhering to social distancing guidelines. I've compiled a list of some of the best options below.

To echo last week's sentiments, there's a good chance that I'm unaware of some great streaming options, so if you are a musician based in or around Houston who would like to be included in our weekly roundup, please get in touch with me on Facebook or Twitter.

Cody Johnson

7 p.m. CST - April 29

East Texas native. Amateur bull rider. The Next George Strait. That last one may be hyperbole, but plenty of folks have made the claim. George or no, Cody Johnson's seven studio albums have garnered him quite the reputation in the country music scene. Barely a year after he signed with Warner Music Nashville, the up-and-comer headlined a gig at the Houston Toyota Center, and he was scheduled for a fourth Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo performance before this pandemic shut the whole thing down. Fans with a hankerin' for some heartfelt country can catch Johnson's live stream on Facebook tonight.

Space Kiddettes

9 p.m. - April 30

For those unfamiliar with Space Kiddettes, perhaps it's best if we let the band explain itself. Devin Will once told the Houston Press she imagined the band "existing in this big, cartoony, kids show world," likening the duo's headspace to television shows like Yo Gabba Gabba and The Big Comfy Couch. The Houston-based synth pop duo has been a finalist for OutSmart Magazine's Gayest and Greatest Local Band award a staggering four times, and with good reason. Fans of new wave jams and enterprising artistry can hear them DJ-ing on Facebook on Thursday night.

Ryan Bingham

7 p.m. CST - May 2

Ryan Bingham plays grief-stricken country. His scratchy vocals exude heartache and bad luck at every turn, even when the former Houstonian sings of greener pastures and hope for the future. In 2009, "The Weary Kind" launched Bingham into the national spotlight, and he hasn't slowed down since. This Saturday, the emotive singer-songwriter will perform - digitally, of course - alongside St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Robert Randolph and The Family Band, Hayes Carll, The Dip, The Suffers, Sir Woman and Grupo Fantasma for Houston's Party On The Plaza. Proceeds from the event will go to the Houston Food Bank, so be sure to tune in and donate.

Wade Bowen

8 p.m. CST - May 1

A frequent collaborator of Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen’s solo work is fantastic as well. Less than a year ago, the Waco native brought his gravelly vocals to Cactus Music for an intimate performance. But at this point, that show feels like it happened eons ago. Not one to let a little quarantine slow him down, Bowen released a new single, "Rhinestoned," earlier this month. In the face of this pandemic, he has invited fans to join him online in his garage for some live tunes every Friday night.

Kam Franklin

8 p.m. CST - May 2

The Suffers are well-known for being a literal big band. Unfortunately, due to social distancing guidelines, the band's eight members are currently unable to physically share space right now. But that hasn't kept front woman Kam Franklin from bringing her fans a healthy dose of soulful vocals and encouraging lyrics. If you need your spirits lifted, Kam's your gal. You can watch her weekly live stream this Saturday on Facebook and Instagram.