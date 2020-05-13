Streaming Concert Watch 5/13: Eric Tessmer and More

I haven't attended a concert in two months, and I'm getting a little stir crazy. Thankfully, plenty of performers are continuing to share their art with fans from the comfort of their own homes and studios, providing a fix for all the live music addicts who are going through withdrawal. Below is a list of some of the best options this week.

Also, are you - dear reader - a Texan? Are you planning on live streaming a concert between May 20 and 26? If so, reach out to me on Facebook or Twitter with the details, and I'll include you in our weekly roundup. In the meantime, keep supporting local businesses and tipping well, if you're able to.

Eric Tessmer

7 p.m. CST – May 14

Eric Tessmer isn’t from Texas, but the Wisconsin native got to Austin as fast as he could. A self-declared student of the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Cream, Tessmer has built a strong reputation in our state’s capital over the last two decades, racking up a few “best guitarist” awards from the Austin Chronicle along the way. Recently, he teamed up Heart’s Nancy Wilson to record a set of covers, the first of which premiered in March. This Thursday, Tessmer will perform a solo set from his rehearsal space.

Built To Spill

3 p.m. CST – May 14

One of the most popular indie outfits of the 1990s, Built To Spill made a name for themselves through their energetic live performances. More than 25 years since the release of their debut album, the band has become a solid legacy act. Vocalist Doug Martsch - the group's only remaining founding member - hasn't released any original material since 2015's Untethered Moon, but a new album is scheduled for release in barely a month. In the meantime, longtime fans can hear Martsch perform "Carry The Zero," "Liar" and "Big Dipper" on Thursday night.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

7 p.m. CST – May 14

Formerly a quintet, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah became a solo project following the release 2014's Only Run. Less than a decade after the band’s eponymous debut generated quite a bit of buzz, vocalist Alec Ounsworth was left the sole remaining member of the Philadelphia-born indie outfit. His latest offering – 2017’s The Tourist – was written during a period of turmoil for the singer-songwriter, and it boasted a moodier atmosphere than CYHSY's previous work. The electronic- and synth-infused indie rock endured, but The Tourist saw its author delving into darker territory, while maintaining dance-friendly vibes. Catch Ounsworth’s performance on Thursday night.

Shakey Graves

3:00 p.m. CST – May 15

Austin native Alejandro Rose-Garcia, better known by his stage name Shakey Graves, has risen to prominence among singer-songwriter circles in recent years. With three full-length albums and a handful of EPs to his name, Graves’ latest offering – Look Alive – coincides with the bluesy Americana artist’s foray into video production via a bi-weekly documentary series, which began streaming last month. Fans can watch him perform at his home studio in Goforth, Texas, on Friday afternoon.

Blue October

7 p.m. CST – May 15

Blue October records have always reflected vocalist Justin Furstenfeld's mental state. For the past 20 years, the Houston-born singer-songwriter has shared just about every detail of his tumultuous life with his fans. From his suicidal ideation to an exhausting custody battle over his daughter, Furstenfeld has never been shy. Over the past few years, however, he has turned a corner, and his music has reflected as much. Best known for the lamenting tracks "Hate Me" and "Into The Ocean," Blue October's last two records - Home and I Hope You're Happy - abound with optimism, mirroring Furstenfeld's sobriety and newfound positivity. He will be performing his band’s hits on Friday night again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.